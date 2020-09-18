Gareth Bale to Spurs transfer LIVE: Latest Tottenham updates as Real Madrid star flies in to complete loan

Gareth Bale is flying in to London today to complete a one-year loan move from Real Madrid to his former club Tottenham Hotspur in one of the transfers of the summer.

Bale, 31, has enjoyed huge success in Madrid, winning four Champions League titles and two Liga crowns as well as the Copa del Rey, the Spanish Super Cup, two Uefa Super Cups and three Club World Cups.

But his time with the club has soured particularly since the reemergence of Zinedine Zidane as manager, and he has made clear his wish to return to the Premier League.

Speaking last night after Tottenham’s 2-1 win over Lokomotiv Plovdiv in the Europa League, Jose Mourinho hinted at the move but refused to go into details, saying: "For me, at this moment, until I'm told Gareth Bale is a Tottenham player, I still think and feel and respect the fact that he's a Real Madrid player, so I'm not going to comment on a Real Madrid player."

