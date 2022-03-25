Gareth Bale slams ‘disgusting’ Spanish criticism after latest Wales heroics: ‘They should be ashamed’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jack Rosser
·3 min read
Gareth Bale slams ‘disgusting’ Spanish criticism after latest Wales heroics: ‘They should be ashamed’
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Gareth Bale
    Gareth Bale
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Gareth Bale has hit out at the "disgusting" coverage he receives in the Spanish media after scoring a sublime double to send Wales to within one more win of World Cup qualification.

The 32-year-old scored a stunning free-kick and showed superb feet to bag a second from a corner as Robert Page's Wales beat Austria to set up a World Cup play-off final against either Scotland or Ukraine in June, which could see them qualify for the first time since 1958.

Having played just two hours of football across the last six months for Real Madrid, Bale once again turned up for his country with a huge performance in Cardiff on Thursday night.

The former Tottenham star has long been targeted for strong criticism by the Spanish press and ahead of this international break was labelled "the Welsh parasite" by Marca. The same Spanish outlet also ran a picture of Bale training with Wales under the headline ‘it doesn't hurt anymore’ after the forward was absent from the Madrid squad with a back problem.

Bale celebrated his two goals against Austria by thumping the Wales badge on his chest and, while insisting he was not sending a message, he said critics in Spain should be "ashamed of themselves."

Gareth Bale scored a fantastic brace to move Wales within one more win of a first World Cup finals appearance since 1958 (Action Images via Reuters)
Gareth Bale scored a fantastic brace to move Wales within one more win of a first World Cup finals appearance since 1958 (Action Images via Reuters)

"I don't need to send a message," said Bale. "I don't need to say anything. It's a waste of my time."

He added: "It's disgusting. They should be ashamed of themselves. I am not fussed, end of. I can hit a free-kick if I am able to play. It was nice to see it go in.

"That's half the job done. We will enjoy tonight. There is still another tough game against either Scotland or Ukraine and we will be ready for that when it comes."

Bale has won 14 trophies with Real Madrid, including four Champions League titles and two LaLiga crowns, but has long been vilified in Spain, something that was only inflamed when he posed with a Welsh flag which read, "Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order," after securing qualification for Euro 2020.

With his contract up at the end of the season, Bale is expected to leave Madrid as a free agent but could still yet write what could prove the greatest chapter of his career by taking Wales to a World Cup.

Team-mate and former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey said: “It’s not been easy for [Bale] but him coming and playing for his country, it means everything to him. You can see that from the way he plays.

"We are game away from a World Cup which is everything for me, for Balo (Bale), for the nation, for the group of lads. We have come a long way since the early days and this would be the icing on the cake, to qualify."

With Scotland's play-off against Ukraine postponed until at least June due to Russia’s invasion, Wales have more time to prepare for their historic showdown than other nations in the play-offs, meaning they can savour a superb evening in Cardiff.

"I don't think it's sunk in properly yet. What a game, what a night, what an occasion," said Wales boss Page.

"The star man turns up - I have just said to him that's the best free-kick I have ever seen in my life. He hasn't played many minutes but at least he has been training day in, day out. Did we anticipate he would play 90 minutes? Probably not.

“We are a cup final away now, that’s it. We prepared like any other game and it was all about Austria. They are a very good team. We are one win away from the World Cup.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • College hockey team celebrates with trophy, gets winning goal overturned 40 minutes later

    Minnesota State had to win the Mason Cup twice.

  • Blackhawks snap 3-game losing streak with 4-2 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Dylan Strome scored the go-ahead goal with 3:50 remaining and Patrick Kane had another big night against Anaheim as the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the skidding Ducks 4-2 on Wednesday. Strome redirected Riley Stillman's shot from near the blueline past goalie John Gibson to help the Blackhawks snap a three-game losing streak. Kane had a goal and two assists, giving him a point in nine consecutive games against Anaheim (seven goals, 11 assists). He gave the Blackhawks a 2-1

  • Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci details recovery from testicular cancer

    CALGARY — Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci has revealed he is recovering from testicular cancer. In a statement, the 25-year-old from Calgary said he was diagnosed Feb. 16. "Following the guidance of our team physician, I sought immediate treatment at Rockyview General Hospital. Within 48 hours I had been admitted, undergone a radical inguinal orchiectomy, and was discharged to recover at home," he said. "Thankfully, all initial testing indicates that the cancer was caught early and was cont

  • Penguins add some firepower with Rickard Rakell acquisition

    The Penguins have acquired one more weapon as the team gears up for another Cup run.

  • Jets' Harkins scores twice in 6-4 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 Sunday night. Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey and Blake Wheeler also scored, and Connor added two assists for the Jets. Andrew Copp added three assists, and Winnipeg won for the third time in four games to get within five points of the Western Conference's final wild-card spot. Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome, Taylor Raddysh and Philipp Kurashev each scored fo

  • In the Mentions: Maple Leafs worth believing in

    On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar assesses the Leafs lineup post NHL trade deadline and finds reasons to remain optimistic that this year, the playoffs will be different and Toronto will finally make it past the first round.&nbsp;

  • Lightning replaced their stellar third line and now look poised to three-peat

    Who cares about tomorrow when you’re still in the now, and why would the Lightning change their winning formula this time around?

  • Chicago Red Stars grab comeback win over Houston Dash in NWSL Challenge Cup

    Mallory Pugh scored two goals to lift the Chicago Red Stars a 3-1 win over the Houston Dash in National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup action on Sunday in Houston. Katie Naughton put Houston up 1-0 in the 19th minute, but the home team wasn't able to keep its lead for long as Pugh tied the game in the 27th minute. Arin Wright converted a penalty to give Chicago the lead in the 58th minute. Pugh scored her second of the night from outside the box to make it 3-1. An attendance of 4,087 at PNC

  • Canucks deal defenceman Travis Hamonic to Senators

    The Canucks are receiving a third-round pick that was originally theirs in the Hamonic deal.

  • Raptors' 3-point shooting pivotal vs. Cavaliers

    A top-six playoff position in the Eastern Conference will be on the line when the Cavaliers and Raptors face off on Thursday night. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss the keys to victory. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors coverage.

  • Senators extend goalie Anton Forsberg amid heavy trade speculation

    The deadline goaltending market got even thinner after the Senators inked Anton Forsberg to a three-year deal despite his strong trade value.

  • Armoni Brooks trying to ‘adjust to the system as fast as possible’ while on 10-day contract

    The Raptors’ newest 10-day addition spoke about how to adapt to the league’s short-term contracts while still keeping his focus on the court. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Leafs release 'Next Gen' jersey in collaboration with Justin Bieber

    The Maple Leafs teamed up with diehard fan Justin Bieber's clothing company Drew House to create these reversible alternate jerseys.

  • Why Kyle Dubas is irked by the Blackhawks

    Toronto's pursuit of netminder Marc-Andre Fleury became public knowledge, prompting the Maple Leafs GM to call out Chicago's rookie executive Kyle Davidson through the media.

  • Maple Leafs down Devils on Engvall's late short-handed winner

    TORONTO — Pierre Engvall scored short-handed with 4:42 left in regulation as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the New Jersey Devils 3-2 on Wednesday night. The winger moved in on a 2-on-1 rush with Ilya Mikheyev off serving a double minor for high-sticking, delayed and then fired his 11th goal of the season short side on Nico Daws. Mikheyev, also with the Leafs playing short-handed, and Mitch Marner provided the rest of the offence for Toronto (40-18-5), which got 20 saves from Petr Mrazek. Nico

  • Call of Duty is coming to mobiles, again

    Activition is bringing Call of DutyL Warzone to mobile phones.

  • Ex-ESPN reporter Jonah Keri sentenced to jail for assault, threats against ex-wife and child

    Keri pled guilty to charges of assault, death threats and criminal harassment against his former wife and a minor, previously reported to be their child.

  • Overwatch beta 2 is coming!

    Overwatch's beta 2 testing is coming in late April and will be open to the public to sign up and test out.

  • Lightning were the only team that could trade for Brandon Hagel

    The price on Brandon Hagel was astronomical, but the Lightning players have earned the asset dump after back-to-back championships.

  • Maple Leafs acquire veteran defenceman Mark Giordano from Kraken

    TORONTO — Mark Giordano is coming home. The Maple Leafs acquired the veteran defenceman and Toronto native along with centre Colin Blackwell from the Seattle Kraken on Sunday for two second-round draft picks and a third-round selection. Giordano should provide grit, responsibility in his own zone and leadership to a blue line that also recently added the hard-nosed Ilya Lyubushkin in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes, and is hoping to get Jake Muzzin back from a concussion before the end of the r