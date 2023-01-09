Gareth Bale in Wales kit - Gareth Bale makes sudden retirement from all football - Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Gareth Bale has retired from club and international football, he has announced.

The 33-year-old has been playing for LAFC but has made the shock announcement after Wales' failure at last year's World Cup.

Bale was the world's most expensive footballer when he joined Real Madrid from Tottenham for £85 million back in 2013 and went on to win the Champions League five times.

Bale announced his retirement with two statements, on Twitter. In the second of these, addressed to "my Welsh family", Bale seemed to hint that his immediate future may involve a new role with the Wales national team.

Bale wrote: "For now I am stepping back, but not away from the team that lives in me and runs through my veins. After all, the dragon on my shirt is all I need."

In that statement about his Wales career, Bale also wrote: "My decision to retire from international football has been by far the hardest of my career.

"How do I describe what being a part of this country and team means to me? How do I articulate the impact it has had on my life? How do I put into words the way I felt, every single time I put on that Welsh shirt? My answer is that I couldn't possibly do any of those things justics, simply with words. But I know that every person involved in Welsh football feels the magic and is impacted in such a powerful and unique way, so I know you feel what I feel, without using any words at all.

"The fortune of being Welsh and being selected to play for and captain Wales has given me something incomparable to anything else I've experienced. I am honoured and humbled to have been able to play a part in the history of this incredible country.

"I shared a dressing room with boys that became brothers and back-room staff that became my family."

In a separate statement, also posted on Twitter, Bale wrote:

"After careful and thoughtful consideration I announce my immediate retirement from club and international football.

"I feel incredibly fortunate to have realised my dream of playing the sport I love

"From my very first touch at Southampton to my last with LAFC and everything in between, shaped a club career that I have an immense pride and gratitude for.

"To my previous clubs, Southampton, Tottenham, Real Madrid and finally LAFC, all of my previous managers and coaches, back-room staff, team-mates, all the dedicated fans, my agents, my amazing friends and family, the impact you have had is immeasurable."