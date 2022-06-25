Gareth Bale announces move to Los Angeles FC

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jim van Wijk, PA
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Gareth Bale
    Gareth Bale
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Wales forward Gareth Bale has confirmed he is set to join Major League Soccer side Los Angeles FC when his contract with Real Madrid expires.

The five-time Champions League winner is soon to be a free agent and is looking for a new club ahead of playing for Wales at the World Cup in Qatar, which starts in November.

Bale, 32, had been linked with a move to hometown club Cardiff following the end of a nine-year stay at the Bernabeu, but will now continue his career with a switch to the United States.

The Wales captain confirmed his move to LAFC, currently top of Major League Soccer’s Western Conference, via his official Twitter account.

Bale wrote: “See you soon, Los Angeles. @LAFC ” with a video of him in a club shirt and cap.

The Welsh forward is thought to have agreed an initial one-year deal, which includes the option of an 18-month contract extension and will see him join former Italy captain Giorgio Chiellini as part of the LAFC squad.

Bale and Chiellini should complete their moves to MLS when the competition’s ‘Secondary Transfer Window’ opens on July 7, so would be cleared to make a debut against the LA Galaxy.

Last week, Bale had excited Cardiff fans by visiting the Sky Bet Championship club’s Vale of Glamorgan base on their first day of pre-season training.

Wales captain Bale had fuelled speculation he might prefer being closer to home following comments that the standard of football he played before the World Cup should not prove a decisive factor in any move.

It is understood Bale – reportedly having earned around £600,000 per week at Real Madrid – had several options on the table, with former club Tottenham and big-spending Newcastle also suggested as potential destinations.

Gareth Bale applauds the fans
Gareth Bale is set to continue his career in MLS (Tim Goode/PA)

Speaking while on recent international duty with Wales, Bale said: “I don’t really know if the standard makes too much of a difference. A football game is a football game.

“I feel like I’ll never really lose my quality on the ball. I guess it’s a conversation to be had.

“I need time to think what’s the best move for me, my family, my kids, and hopefully we’ll sort that over the summer. I have options.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • With Gareth Bale set for Los Angeles, how have other Brits fared in MLS?

    David Beckham spent five years with LA Galaxy.

  • Gareth Bale agrees to join Los Angeles FC following Real Madrid exit

    Bale, 32, had been linked with a move to hometown club Cardiff.

  • I am here to turn a corner – Vincent Kompany says Burnley are at dangerous point

    Kompany was named as Sean Dyche’s permanent successor last week.

  • In Gee Chun produces record-breaking opening round at Women’s PGA Championship

    Her nine birdies and one bogey set a new best mark for the recently remodelled Blue Course in Bethesda, where Rory McIlroy won the US Open by eight shots in 2011

  • Downtown Kharkiv hit by shelling

    STORY: According to Ukrainian emergency services, two rockets hit. There were no casualties reported.“We suffer, animals suffer, the whole country suffers,” local resident Eleonora Ponomarenko told Reuters.On Friday (June 24), Ukraine's defense ministry said that Ukrainian armed forces units were under constant artillery fire in the Kharkiv area.Kharkiv suffered heavy bombardment from the very start of the Russian invasion, which left much of the city of 1.5 million a wasteland of ruined buildings and debris.Russian strikes that began on Tuesday (June 21) on Ukraine's second city were the worst for weeks in an area where normal life had been returning since Ukraine pushed Moscow's forces back in May.

  • Even Trump wouldn’t pardon Matt Gaetz for Jan. 6. Voters shouldn’t either | Editorial

    A handful of Republican members of Congress sought preemptive pardons from President Donald Trump for their activities in the lead-up to last year’s Capitol insurrection, according to Thursday’s testimony from White House aides to the Jan. 6 committee.

  • The Real deal – what pedigree will Gareth Bale bring to Los Angeles FC?

    The Wales captain is preparing to move to Major League Soccer.

  • LAFC reportedly finalizing deal to sign Gareth Bale

    Gareth Bale is not take up a Designated Player spot with LAFC.

  • Chun shoots 75, lead down to 3 at Women's PGA Championship

    This was the moment the rest of the field needed: In Gee Chun standing near the trees, contemplating her situation and then eventually heading back to the point of her previous shot. A shaky third round cut her lead at the Women's PGA Championship in half. Chun shot a 3-over 75 on Saturday, leaving her three strokes ahead going into the final round at Congressional Country Club.

  • 15 best early Amazon Prime Day deals to shop this weekend in Canada

    Don't want to wait until July 12-13 to score a bargain? Shop these early Amazon Prime Day deals now.

  • Gorman hits 2 HRs, Cards beat Brewers 6-2 to tie for 1st

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol believes the Cardinals' fortunes this season depend on the progress of their rookies. “Their ability to not rely on their talent but develop it is going to be the key for our success,” Marmol said. Consider rookie infielder Nolan Gorman’s two-homer performance in a 6-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night a giant step forward. Gorman went 4 for 4 with a pair of solo shots and four RBIs as the Cardinals snapped Milwaukee's four-game

  • Cole no-hit bid into 8th, Yanks beat Rays 4-2 for 50th win

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night for their 50th win. New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. The Yankees opened a 12-game lead over second-place Toronto and Tampa Bay dropped into fourth, 14 ga

  • Bobby Webster reveals how long the Raptors have been tracking Christian Koloko

    Raptors GM Bobby Webster discusses where they had Christian Koloko ranked on their big board, how long they have been following his basketball career and more.&nbsp;

  • Whitecaps, York United set to clash in Canadian Championship semi finals

    VANCOUVER — Vanni Sartini says his Vancouver Whitecaps are on the cusp of playing their biggest game so far this year. The 'Caps are set to host York United on Wednesday in the semifinal of the Canadian Championship. "We're not Real Madrid, that we win a trophy every year. So when there's the possibility to win something, that's the reason why it's so important," said Sartini, the team's head coach. "It’s the most important game of the year so far.” Vancouver is looking to make the final for the

  • Hockey Canada says it needs to 'do more' to foster a safe culture in the sport

    Hockey Canada says it must "do more" to build a safer culture in the sport. What that looks like remains to be seen. The national organization released a brief statement Thursday following the federal government's move 24 hours earlier to freeze public funding in response to its handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Minister of Sport Pascale St-Onge said Wednesday that Hockey Canada would only have its taxpayer money restored once officials produced an incomplete rep

  • Women's PGA Championship doubles prize money to $9 million

    The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is doubling the size of its purse to $9 million, another boost to the women’s game that brings prize money for the five majors to nearly triple the amount from a decade ago. The purse for the LPGA Tour’s second-oldest major is now 300% higher than it was in 2014, the year before KPMG and the PGA of America partnered with the LPGA Tour to raise the prize money and the profile by taking it to fabled courses. The Women’s PGA Championship starts Thursday at Congress

  • Kadri scores in OT in return, Avs move to brink of title

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nazem Kadri scored at 12:02 of overtime and the Colorado Avalanche beat Tampa Bay 3-2 on Wednesday night in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final to move within a victory of dethroning the two-time defending champion Lightning. Playing for the first time since June 4 due to a thumb injury, Kadri skated in on Andrei Vasilevskiy and slipped a shot under the goaltender's right arm to give Colorado a 3-1 series lead. “That was a huge win. A resilient win,” said Kadri, who had been sidel

  • Brown and Blake should battle for sprint gold at Canadian championships

    LANGLEY, B.C. — In between the photos of Jerome Blake standing on the medal podium or sprinting down the track, there are fashion photos of him posing in a sheepskin coat on a deserted road, or a button up shirt between sand dunes. The Canadian sprinter, who's also a model, is as comfortable in a designer suit as a track and field singlet. "Fashion is kind of a thing for me, it's one thing I really love apart from sports, so I put a lot of effort into it, it's one thing I really try to implement

  • Don't let Cooper's cliffhanger distract from Kadri's moment

    Lightning head coach Jon Cooper delivered a brief, emotional press conference after Nazem Kadri's controversial Game 4 overtime winner.

  • World's best throw this season for Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton

    LANGLEY, B.C. — A day before unleashing the longest shot put by a woman in the world this year, Sarah Mitton and coach Richard Parkinson posed for a photo. They didn't dare post it, lest they jinx it. Standing in front of a sign that read "Shot put" at McLeod Athletic Park, Mitton held up two fingers. Parkinson curled his hand into a zero. Twenty metres. That was the goal. With her sixth and final throw on Saturday, the 26-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S., sent the shot soaring 20.33 metres at the C