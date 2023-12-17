Gareth Anscombe: Injured Wales fly-half replaced by Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath

Gareth Anscombe has played 37 internationals for Wales

Wales fly-half Gareth Anscombe has had his registration cancelled with Japan side Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath because of a groin injury.

Anscombe, 32, was injured during the warm-up ahead of Wales' World Cup clash with Georgia.

He underwent surgery on his groin just days after he moved to Japan.

Anscombe has been replaced by Argentina's Nicolas Sanchez, who joins after last representing Brive last season.

Anscombe left Ospreys at the end of the 2022-23 season and moved to Japan which ruled him out of the 2024 Six Nations tournament.

He indicated he had not retired from international rugby and was available for the summer tour of Australia if required.