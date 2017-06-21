Gardner-Webb to play at East Carolina in 2019

(STATS) - Gardner-Webb's football program will travel to East Carolina for a first-ever meeting on Sept. 7, 2019.

The game, also Gardner-Webb's first against an American Athletic Conference team since moving to the FCS in 2000, will be played at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, North Carolina.

The Runnin' Bulldogs, from the Big South, will play two FBS teams in 2019, opening the season on Aug. 31 at Conference USA member Charlotte.

"We are excited to head down to Greenville and play an established in-state program like East Carolina," coach Carroll McCray said. "We have a great deal of respect for Coach (Scottie) Montgomery and his staff and look forward to taking on the Pirates in 2019."