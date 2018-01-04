Gardner-Webb downs Campbell 82-80 in OT behind Efianayi

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) -- David Efianayi tied a career-high 31 points and made 5 of 6 free throws in the last 28 seconds of overtime to lead Gardner-Webb past Campbell 82-80 on Wednesday.

Patrick Zeck's jumper with 90 seconds to go gave Gardner-Webb (7-8, 2-0 Big South) the lead for good before Efianayi took over from the free throw line.

Efianayi shot 11 of 18 from field and 7 of 9 from the free throw line. Liam O'Reilly scored 15 and Jaheam Cornwall and DJ Laster each scored 13 for the Bulldogs.

Cornwall's 3-pointer with 26 seconds left in regulation tied the game at 71 after Campbell's Chris Clemons made a pair of free throws for a 71-68 lead.

Andrew Eudy's 3 gave Campbell (6-8, 0-2) a 65-53 lead with 6 ½ minutes left before Gardner-Webb went on a three-minute, 12-0 run to knot the score as Efianayi scored 10 of the points.

The Fighting Camels led 39-30 at halftime. Marcus Burk led Campbell with 20 points and Clemons scored 18.