Gardner Minshew injury update: Raiders QB hurts shoulder vs. Broncos

The Las Vegas Raiders were attempting to complete a late comeback against the Denver Broncos when starting quarterback Gardner Minshew exited the game with an injury.

Minshew was hurt after being sacked on a first-and-10 play with just a few minutes left in the fourth quarter. The veteran quarterback was attempting to scramble away from pressure when he was wrapped up by the Broncos' Cody Barton and Jonathan Cooper.

Barton came down hard on Minshew, who had his left shoulder driven into the ground. He remained down after the play and was in pain as Raiders medical staffers tended to him.

Here's what to know about Minshew's injury during the 29-19 loss for the Raiders.

Gardner Minshew injury update

The Raiders did not immediately provide an update on Minshew's injury. However, it appeared that the veteran quarterback injured his left, non-throwing shoulder after he landed with his full body weight on it while being sacked.

Minshew was tended to on the field after the injury occurred. He was eventually able to get up but headed off the field and straight into the locker room. The broadcast referred to that as a "bad sign" for the signal-caller.

Minshew completed 24-of-42 passes for 230 yards, a touchdown and an interception before exiting Sunday's game. He was replaced in the contest by Desmond Ridder. Minshew's normal backup, Aidan O'Connell, is currently on injured reserve with a thumb injury.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Gardner Minshew injury update: Raiders QB exits game vs Broncos