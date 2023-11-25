Gardner Edgerton Trailblazers earn first high school football title in school history

Gardner Edgerton made sure to return from Emporia with the state-championship trophy this time.

The Trailblazers topped perennial power Derby 22-19 on a snowy afternoon at Emporia State University, claiming the Kansas Class 6A high school football title that eluded them in a double-overtime loss to Manhattan one year ago.

After Derby (11-2) took a 13-0 lead, Gardner Edgerton eventually got its offense going when an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty gave the Trailblazers the ball near midfield.

Big runs by senior Dylan Butash and quarterback Bravin Powell set up Gardner Edgerton inside the Derby 15-yard line. Then Powell scored on a spinning 5-yard keeper with 2 minutes, 52 seconds remaining in the opening half.

Following back-and-forth stalled drives, Gardner Edgerton took over at its own 17 with less than three minutes showing in the third period. Three plays later, Powell threw deep and connected with Colton Hawkinson around midfield.

Grant Ellis hauls in a 26-yard pass during Gardner-Edgerton’s 22-19 win over Derby in the Kansas Class 6A title game.

The senior Hawkinson then took off down the left sideline for a 65-yard touchdown with 1:53 left in the third quarter.

After senior Mark Debiak blocked a punt attempt, Gardner Edgerton took over again in Derby territory. Powell led off the fourth quarter with a 27-yard keeper for a touchdown.

Following an encroachment penalty, Gardner Edgerton went for two and Powell found the end zone again for a 22-13 GEHS lead with 11:53 left.

Powell finished with 89 rushing yards and two touchdowns, as well as 105 passing yards and a score.

Derby came back with a drive that included a key fourth-down conversion in the red zone and a diving touchdown by Derek Hubbard.

But Gardner-Edgerton (12-1) was able to tighten up on defense and salt away the victory for the first state title in the history of the Trailblazers football program.