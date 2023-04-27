Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you’re an avid gardener or a lover of a manicured lawn, then you’re most likely no stranger to the pains of weeding. From aching knees to strained backs, it can take a serious toll on your body, since weeding typically means hours of kneeling or being stooped over. And while there are gardening pads and adjustable seats to help ease the discomfort, it’s hard to completely avoid it.

If this is a plight that you can relate to, then you’ll love the Fiskars 4-Claw Weeder.

This smart gardening tool is great at helping you remove pests like dandelions and invasive weeds without having to bend over. Thanks to its 39-inch shaft and foot pedal, you simply push the stainless steel claws of the weeder into the ground, step on the foot pedal to grab the weed from the root, pull up and then eject the weed by using the lever on the handle. Plus, it's 23% off right now.

$47.53 $61.99 at Amazon

You’ll also appreciate that this weeder allows you to clean up and clear out your garden without any harsh pesticides or chemicals. According to Planet Natural Research Center, most pesticides don’t stay exactly where you put them, and they can pose dangers to you and your community’s health.

“They soak into the soil, contaminate groundwater and surface streams and drift through the air. The pesticides you use in your garden can end up in lakes and ponds, in your neighbor’s yard and in your house. Many agricultural pesticides are proven neurotoxins as well as likely endocrine disruptors and carcinogens.”

Besides being a chemical- and hassle-free option, the Fiskar’s weeder is clearly a customer favorite, too. It has earned 4.5 out of five stars on Amazon, with more than 14,000 shoppers giving it five stars.

One happy customer shared, “This thing is stinking incredible. It should come standard when you get a house. My yard was full of weeds from the last owner, and I filled two buckets full of weeds with this thing in 20 minutes.”

Another declared it was “worth every penny,” and went on to say “it makes pulling weeds so easy, fast and effortless, my 5 and 7-year-old boys are fighting over who can use it next! I wish I had found this gadget years ago! No more bending over, dirty hands or sore back!”

Shop this must-have item above and enjoy gardening sans pain. Or for a bit more, you can get the weeder and gardening shears.

If you liked this post, check out the mini fire pit that’s a backyard essential.

More from In The Know:

Amazon shoppers just found the perfect lightweight shoe you’ll wear all summer: ‘Totally live up to the hype’

This is the highlighter Kylie Jenner is ‘obsessed’ with, and, no, it’s not from Kylie Cosmetics

TikTok is obsessed with these 5 French pharmacy items you can get on Amazon

6 cute fleece jackets to bring with you everywhere this spring

The post This gardening tool lets you weed your yard without bending over — grab it while it’s on sale appeared first on In The Know.