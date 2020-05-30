Gardening tips: buy herbs for your windowsill

Photograph: Alamy

Buy this If you hanker after something to nurture, a mini growing kit from the Crop Club (£13.50) will provide something to enjoy on your windowsill. Choose herbs and edible flowers to sow in each of three decorated pots, then you can watch them grow.

Plant this The vivid blue flowers of the perennial cornflower (Centaurea montana) are cottage garden favourites, blooming from now until late summer in sun or partial shade. Cultivars ‘Jordy’ (dark purple) and ‘Carnea’ (pale pink) are worth a look, but you can’t beat the blue. Height and spread: 45cm x 60cm.

Click this Fancy having a poke around Alan Titchmarsh’s garden in Hampshire, exploring a “music maze” in the shape of a treble clef in Cambridgeshire, or a Himalayan garden in Kent? Visit the National Garden Scheme’s website ngs.org.uk to see virtual tours of these and many more.