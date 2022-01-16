Gardening broadcaster and writer Peter Seabrook dies at 86

William Janes
·3 min read
Peter Seabrook died of a suspected heart attack on Friday (Peter Jordan/PA) (PA Wire)
Peter Seabrook died of a suspected heart attack on Friday (Peter Jordan/PA) (PA Wire)

Gardening writer and broadcaster Peter Seabrook has died at the age of 86.

The horticulturalist, who presented programmes including Gardeners’ World and wrote a gardening column for The Sun for more than 40 years, died after suffering a heart attack on Friday, several media outlets have reported.

The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) said it would “miss him enormously”.

Gardening expert Peter Seabrook and Queen Elizabeth II at the Chelsea Flower Show (PA) (PA Wire)
Gardening expert Peter Seabrook and Queen Elizabeth II at the Chelsea Flower Show (PA) (PA Wire)

A spokesperson said on Twitter: “We are very sad to hear that one of the greatest champions of horticulture, Peter Seabrook, has died.

“Peter had the most incredible career in horticulture and exhibited at RHS Chelsea Flower Show for decades and was regularly at RHS events, gardens and flower shows.

“Through his work as a broadcaster, writer and gardener he helped and inspired so many people to garden and grow.

“As well as raising the profile and importance of horticulture, he was passionate about getting young people gardening. We will miss him enormously.

Mr Seabrook had two children, Alison and Roger, with his wife, Margaret

The BBC reported that his children said in a joint statement: “He leaves a big gap in our lives. We are grateful that he was able to live a long and active life, pursuing what he loved right up to the end.

“The messages of appreciation that have come from people who worked with him – some going back many years and some very recent – are overwhelming.

Victoria Newton, editor in chief of The Sun, said Mr Seabrook “brightened up our days”.

She said: “For 45 years, Peter Seabrook MBE was a huge part of the Sun family, helping millions of readers with their gardening queries.

“His projects with schools helped more than three million children discover and share his passion for plants and vegetables.”

She revealed that on the day before his death Mr Seabrook was helping children at a school in Essex plant acorns to grow oak saplings to plant for the Queen’s Jubilee Canopy.

She continued: “Peter was adored by all, from the royal family and celebrities to ordinary people who wanted his help to grow plants, even if they had the smallest plot or no garden at all. To them Peter was their gardener.

“He not only wrote more than 2,300 gardening columns for The Sun, never missing a single week, but he also found time to chat to anyone he met who had a question about their own plants.

“He will be so missed in The Sun office, where he brightened up our days by bringing in presents of flowers or apples to taste and sample.

“Peter was devoted to his wife for 60 years, Margaret, who died in 2020 after suffering Alzheimer’s and vascular dementia for nine years. He created a verbena plant in her memory and raised £7,000 for the Alzheimer’s society.

“Our thoughts are with his daughter Alison, son Roger and grandchildren Tom and Rachel.”

Peter Seabrook with eight-year-old Daniel Smith from Hemel Hempstead, the winner of a competition from Your Garden magazine titled &#x002018;Design a tie for Peter Seabrook&#x002019; (PA) (PA Archive)
Peter Seabrook with eight-year-old Daniel Smith from Hemel Hempstead, the winner of a competition from Your Garden magazine titled ‘Design a tie for Peter Seabrook’ (PA) (PA Archive)

Mr Seabrook, from Chelmsford, Essex, was born in 1935 and studied horticulture at the nearby Writtle College, graduating in 1956.

While undertaking national service he trained as a florist before becoming a director of the seed and gardening company Cramphorn.

He went on to work for Bord na Mona, or Irish Peat Board, as a technical representative, before becoming a consultant and director.

He began his career as a broadcaster in 1965 with BBC Home Service, before appearing on In Your Garden and Gardeners’ Question Time.

From 1975 he presented BBC television programmes including Gardeners’ World, Pebble Mill at One and coverage of the Chelsea Flower Show.

He was also known in the United States for hosting The Victory Garden on PBS for more than two decades.

He was made an MBE for his services in 2005.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's Mahler wins World Cup ski cross in Olympic tune up

    NAKISKA, ALTA. — Kris Mahler's Olympic bid got a boost from his victory in men's World Cup ski cross Saturday. In the Canadian team's final tune-up ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Mahler prevailed in a tight four-man final at Nakiska ski resort west of Calgary. The 26-year-old from nearby Canmore, Alta., topped the podium for the second time in his career following his first win in Val Thorens, France in December, 2019. Mahler held off runner-up Florian Wilmsmann of Germany and

  • Playoff frustration continues for Raiders in loss to Bengals

    CINCINNATI (AP) — The playoff frustration for the Raiders just won't end. A season of tumult for Las Vegas could have been salved with the first playoff win in 19 years, but the Raiders couldn't catch up with the Cincinnati Bengals, who ended an even longer playoff drought of their own. That most recent postseason win for the Raiders came in a conference championship game before they lost to Tampa Bay in the 2003 Super Bowl. Prior to Saturday, the organization had managed just one playoff appear

  • Five to watch: Canada boasts Paralympic stars on the ice and snow

    The dust has barely settled on the Tokyo Paralympics, and the Winter Paralympics in Beijing are just 50 days from opening. The Canadian team captured 28 medals -- eight gold, four silver and 16 bronze -- four years ago at the Pyeongchang Paralympics, and hopes to improve on that number when the Games open on March 4. COVID-19 is a factor, as Canada has faced tighter restrictions to competing and training than many other countries, which was evident in the 21 medals Canada won at the Summer Paral

  • Lightning hand Stars 7th straight road loss, 3-1

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ross Colton had the tiebreaking goal on a breakaway midway through the third period, Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 19 shots, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat Dallas 3-1 Saturday night for the Stars' seventh consecutive road loss. Brayden Point and Alex Killorn also scored for Tampa Bay, and Nikita Kucherov had two assists. Esa Lindell scored for Dallas, and Anton Khudobin had 26 saves. Stars coach Rick Bowness was prevented from making significant lineup changes after a 7-1 loss

  • Cale Makar making himself a Hart candidate in special season

    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is putting up offensive numbers that put him on pace to break the 40-goal mark, rare territory for a blueliner, putting him contention for the Hart trophy on top of an almost locked-in Norris award.&nbsp;

  • Could Pascal Siakam be an All-Star?

    A few weeks ago this question had zero traction to it but after playing at an All-NBA level since returning to the lineup, Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss if Pascal Siakam could get the nod for the All-Star Game.

  • Raiders get past turmoil, face AFC champ Bengals in playoffs

    LAS VEGAS (10-7) at CINCINNATI (10-7) Saturday, 4:35 p.m. EST, NBC BETTING LINE: Bengals by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Raiders 8-9; Bengals 10-7. SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 21-12. LAST MEETING: Bengals beat Raiders 32-13 on Nov. 21 in Las Vegas. LAST WEEK: Raiders beat Chargers 35-32, OT; Bengals lost to Browns 21-16. RAIDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (28), PASS (6), SCORING (18). RAIDERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (14), RUSH (19), PASS (13), SCORING (26). BENGALS OFFEN

  • Uncertain futures add to sense of urgency for Rodgers, Adams

    Until this season, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers often referred to Hall of Fame cornerback Charles Woodson as his greatest teammate ever. Now that title apparently belongs to Davante Adams, the wide receiver who has caught hundreds of passes from Rodgers over the past eight seasons. After a Christmas Day victory over the Cleveland Browns, Rodgers called Adams the “most dominant player I’ve played with.” “When you start stacking up the numbers for Davante, it’s mind blowing,” Rodger

  • Fred VanVleet on Raptors' effort vs. Suns: 'You gotta be proud of the fight'

    With Toronto missing two starters against arguably the NBA's top squad, Fred VanVleet says the Raptors can take solace in the battle they put up against a talented, scrappy group like the Suns on Tuesday. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • NHL unveils 2022 All-Star Game captains, rosters

    This year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas will feature the skills competition on February 4, followed by a four-team 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.

  • Curlers Homan and Morris to represent Canada in mixed doubles at Beijing Games

    Faced with having to pick an Olympic mixed doubles curling team rather than hold traditional playdowns, Curling Canada put a premium on top-flight experience for its selection. Having the reigning Olympic champion in the mix for nomination didn't hurt either. John Morris and Rachel Homan were chosen Thursday to represent Canada in Beijing as the federation went with the expected and safe pick of two players with loaded resumes. "We understand the circumstances," Morris said on a video call. "At

  • Bears interview Flores for coach job, Ireland for GM opening

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears interviewed former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores and New Orleans Saints assistant general manager Jeff Ireland for their vacant coach and GM jobs on Friday. Flores was fired Monday by Miami after leading the Dolphins to a 24-25 record over three years. They went 9-8 in their second straight winning season, but failed to make the playoffs during his tenure. Dolphins owner Stephen Ross indicated the reasons for his dismissal had little to do with the

  • Rangers' Shesterkin shuts out Sharks 3-0 in return to lineup

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Igor Shesterkin made 37 saves in his return from COVID-19 protocol, Braden Schneider scored in his NHL debut and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 3-0 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider got his first career short-handed goal and an empty-netter to reach 200 goals as the Rangers followed up a 1-0 victory over the Sharks at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 3 with another shutout less than six weeks later. Adin Hill stopped 27 shots for the Sharks, who failed in their

  • Mikheyev scores with 3:15 left to lift Leafs past Blues 6-5

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ilya Mikheyev scored the go-ahead goal with 3:15 remaining, lifting the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 6-5 victory over St. Louis on Saturday night. Timothy Liljegren, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Michael Bunting also scored for Toronto. “That’s crazy, a roller-coaster ride," Marner said. “Obviously, that’s not the game we kind of want to play, but I think we did a great job with just staying with it, making sure we’re doing the right things no matter if we gave up

  • Antetokounmpo has triple-double, Bucks rip Warriors 118-99

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and had his third triple-double of the season to help Milwaukee rout the Golden State Warriors 118-99 on Thursday night in Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer's return from the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols. Antetokounmpo had 12 rebounds and 11 assists for his 28th career triple-double. Budenholzer missed four games while in the health and safety protocols, with assistant Darvin Ham taking over as acting head coach. The Bucks went 1-3. Khris Middleton

  • Cockburn, Frazier lead No. 25 Illinois over Michigan 68-53

    CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn scored 21 points and hauled in 10 rebounds to help No. 25 Illinois over Michigan 68-53 on Friday night. Both teams struggled from distance in a foul-plagued first half, combining to go 1 of 20 from 3-point range. DeVante’ Jones led Michigan with 17 points on a 7 of 16 shooting clip, and was the only Wolverine to make a 3 on 10 attempts. Jones brought the Wolverines back within six points with his jumper with 5:16 left, but from there, Illinois' Trent Frazier

  • Ken Holland: Oilers have in-house solutions, but there's interest in Evander Kane

    Ken Holland defended his moves, his coach, and his team amid an ugly in-season slide, while also leaving the door open for Evander Kane.

  • No opportunities for return of NHL to Quebec City, commissioner tells government reps

    MONTREAL — A meeting between Quebec government officials and the National Hockey League on Thursday produced little progress in the Legault government's hope to see the NHL return to the provincial capital. A virtual meeting between Finance Minister Eric Girard and NHL commissioner Gary Bettman did not move the file forward. The league said it was not in a position to respond positively to Quebec's interest in a return, according to a series of tweets posted by Girard after the meeting. Girard s

  • Kripps secures silver Crystal Globe in 2-man bobsleigh, Appiah snags monobob bronze

    Justin Kripps of Summerland, B.C., placed second in Saturday's two-man bobsleigh season finale and the overall standings while Toronto's Cynthia Appiah slid to bronze in St. Moritz, Switzerland to finish third on the monobob World Cup circuit. Kripps, the reigning two-man Olympic champion, posted a two-run time of two minutes 11.95 seconds with brakeman Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont., trailing only Francesco Friedrich, who clocked 2:11.76 for his seventh win of the season. The German ran way with th

  • Oilers find new way to fail Connor McDavid amid Evander Kane speculation

    To expect McDavid to openly question Evander Kane's potential acquisition would be banking on him to belie his responsibility as Oilers captain.