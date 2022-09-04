Gardeners warm up to exotic fruit and veg in heatwave

Avocado - Friedrich Strauss/gapphotos.com

Exotic fruits and veg more typical of a Mediterranean or Californian garden are growing in popularity among British gardeners thanks to this summer’s heatwave.

Plants such as watermelons and bananas have been flourishing, according to the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), although more common plants to England such as roses have had a harder time in the hot summer.

A sweltering summer saw the hottest day ever recorded in the UK, with temperatures reaching 40.3C (104.5) in July – the first time on record that Britain hit more than 40C (104F).

Despite the challenges the soaring temperatures pose for gardeners, Chris Barter, RHS chief horticulturist, said milder winters and hot summers offer favourable conditions for exotic plants.

Pineapples and aubergines

Chris Bower, 39, a window cleaner from Ipswich, has been able to grow all sorts of fruit and veg including watermelons, peppers, pineapples and aubergines.

He told the Mail on Sunday: “It's been a great year. The way the climate is going has allowed me to have plants you would normally expect in a Mediterranean or Californian garden.”

A family and their neighbours have grown a 12ft tree producing avocados in Southwark, south London.

Kamlesh Musrani, 57, said: “As summers get warmer there's more fruit. It was planted years ago and the yield is bigger.”

The 2022 heatwave saw the UK’s driest year since 1976 and led to the first red weather warning for heat being issued by the Met Office.