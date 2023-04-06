Gardener’s notebook: plant fairs and garden open days in London this spring

A new leaf: discover and buy plants at the Garden Museum fair in Lambeth later this month (Graham Westley Lacdao)

I love plant fairs. They have all the thrill of a flea market — you are never more than a plant pot away from the discovery of a lifetime and you can run into some exceptionally knowledgeable experts (don't be afraid to ask questions, even if you get plant names wrong).

I am sure many people are as guilty as I am of having eyes bigger than my garden, buying far too many plants.

Go to plant fairs with a strategy.

Know your space, how much sunlight and water it gets and buy plants in threes or more for a natural, substantial arrangement.

Plant fairs in London

Garden Museum Spring Plant Fair

Sunday April 16, 10am-4pm

The Museum has curated a star-studded line-up of nurseries, including Great Dixter, Beth Chatto and Nobottle.

It's been curated by Hackney planting designer Susanna Grant (@hellotherelinda), who's also selling plants.

Tickets £5 (gardenmuseum.org.uk)

Chelsea Physic Garden Spring Open Day

Saturday April 22, 10am-5pm

This year Chelsea Physic Garden turns 350 and is holding an open day. Within the historic walled garden you will find 30 stalls including Plantdrop London and Earthsong Seeds.

The cafe will be open and the ticket gives you access to the gardens for half the usual price.

Tickets £7 on the door

Plant Fairs Roadshow — Telegraph Hill Centre

Saturday May 13, 1pm-4pm

Spruce up your outdoor space ahead of the Chelsea Flower Show.

Nurseries include specialist bulb grower Rose Cottage Plants and Pineview Plants, growers of a huge range of ferns.

Tickets £4 on the door

Plant Fairs Roadshow — Horniman Museum

Saturday June 10, 10am-4pm

You'll find 13 nurseries as you admire the views, such as Copton Ash and Pelham Plants selling their wares, from droughttolerant plants to those perfect for bees.

Tickets £7.50 on the door; garden free