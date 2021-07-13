Garden tour's return welcomed

MALLORYTOWN — Front of Yonge was in bloom during the 19th annual Hidden Garden Tour on Saturday.

The tour was self-guided and featured five gardens; many had different plants and a variety of vibrant flowers, hostas, fruit trees and even some vegetable planters.

Participants were given a map which doubled as their ticket. Those who purchased the $10 ticket could stroll through the gardens at any time between 9 a.m., to 3 p.m.

Margaret Lavictoire started the tour at Pond Road Gardens, which was the first garden on the map.

"My friend and I were meeting in Brockville for a fun weekend and we saw this was happening and we both love gardens, touring and country so it's a perfect way to spend a lovely day," said Lavictoire.

Janet Marr and Rob Weeks were asked to showcase their garden on Pond Road a few years ago, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the garden tour was cancelled last year.

"I love gardening; this was my mother's garden and so it's kind of a special labour of love for me," said Marr.

After following in her mother Jean Marr's footsteps, Janet Marr and her husband are tending to and expanding the gardens she had started.

"And I guess I figured it's kind of nice for everybody else to see it and enjoy it and be outside, and learn about new plants."

Marr also displayed her mother's clay creations throughout the garden.

"We were here in 2015 when Janet's mother had this and we were so intrigued by it because it was idyllic, but it wasn't like this; you can feel the energy that wasn't here, it was quiet, an old ladies' place before; this is a young persons' (place). This takes energy," said Barbra Pusch, a Kingston resident who visited the gardens with her friend.

Each stop on the tour had a member of Yonge in Bloom there to monitor for mask-wearing and to answer questions people might have. Proceeds from the tour went to Yonge in Bloom to continue the beautification of Mallorytown. The beautification of the village includes maintaining landmarks, including Mallory Station, Mallory Coach House Complex, the Front of Yonge Library and Community Centre and Tony Kall Park.

The second garden on the tour was the Stone Wall Garden, one of two on Old River Road. After building their dream home on an old hay field that looks over the St. Lawrence River, the owners built raised garden beds inspired by English gardens; they filled them with vegetables and other plants. Their garden also has fruit trees on the property.

Hosta Haven was the third stop, and second of the gardens on Old River Road. Kim Slack and her husband Marvin Winters showcased their expansive garden, with a variety of hostas and other plants, including a raspberry bush.

Their garden has been a work in progress.

"Well I've lived here for 25 years and every year we do a little more," said Slack. "We keep saying 'that's it' but when the spring comes along we see a little space and plop some flowers in."

A heritage stone home on County Road 2 houses hostas and a variety of perennial flowers, like daisies, zinnias and more. The landscaping was a focal point of the property, with a small hill lined with pebbles and surrounded by greenery and flowers.

Kathy Harvey says she has been working on her garden, Kathy's Creation (Gary's Grumbles) since she purchased their house on Escott Rockport Road, about seven years ago.

She said: "When we moved in, most of the beds were here but we moved in a week before Christmas. So, first spring was knowing what was here, the second spring was trying to decide what we wanted to keep and where were we wanted to keep it and we went from there,” Harvey continued. "It's come along."

Her garden has multiple flowerbeds, filled with a variety of colourful perennial flowers, and approximately 50 different types of hostas, which also surround her pool. Like Slack, Harvey also had hostas for sale during the tour.

Jessica Munro, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brockville Recorder and Times