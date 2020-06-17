Forget the pub, John Lewis is selling a garden tiki bar

John Lewis is selling a garden tiki bar. (Getty Images)

One of the things we’ve really (and we mean really) missed during lockdown is having a drink at a local pub or heading to a bar.

We’re not knocking having a drink at home - there are lots of great things about indulging in a glass of wine in front of the TV or with a loved one in the garden - but there’s something exciting about having your drinks served from behind a counter, isn’t there?

It changes things up, it makes things interesting and it’s fun.

However, even with pubs and restaurants set to open in July (according to current Government projections), it’s unlikely it will feel the same as it once did for a long time to come.

But don’t worry, we’ve found a solution: John Lewis are selling a garden tiki bar and we could not be more excited by it.

A genuine tiki bar of our own - who would have thought we’d ever see the day?

The Honolulu Bar is not only functional, it looks good too, meaning that even when not in use, it works as an interesting feature in your garden.

And, though you have the provide the alcohol yourself and there are no fancy bartenders, there’s something undeniably cool about having your own bar.

Proof of just how many ‘cool’ it is, Wickes launched their own ‘Build Your Own Bar’ last week, priced at £350 and the product is already sold out.

It means you can elevate those socially distanced gatherings in your garden or just mix things up a little when it’s the family relaxing at home.

Complete with a roof, ideal for decorating to add some personal flair to your party, this unit comes with two bar chairs as well as a durable aluminum bar frame.

Say Ahola to alfresco drinks done right.

3 at-home bar alternatives

Solid Wood Space Saving Bar and Stools | £220 from Argos

Made from FSC wood, the set includes the bar and 2 tall stools for perching. The best thing about this bar set, is that it folds up, so it can be easily stored away when you're done for the day.

vidaXL Bamboo Bar Counter Set | £370.29 from Amazon

The bar counter has a distinctive design with a roof, which will make it the focal point in your garden or on your terrace or patio. It also has two shelves at the back for storage and two foldaway chairs.

Garden Bar | £250 from Etsy

Image Credit: BarBaydos/Etsy

This high-quality, treated timber bar will last and last, meaning it will be the star of the show at all sorts of gatherings in years to come.