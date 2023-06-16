How to garden in a hosepipe ban

A little toddler in the garden - Getty/Moment RF

The weather is always the joker in the gardeners’ pack, especially now that climate change is delivering a random mixture of unpredictable weather. Rainfall is in short supply across the country this month and the deluge we had in March wasn’t enough to top up the underground aquifers following last year’s extreme weather. Cornwall and Devon have had a hosepipe ban in place since last summer and the rest of us are probably about to join them. Don’t let it spoil your summer, though.

Your lawn

Ignore the lawn: it may turn a nasty shade of brown. However, it will recover within 10 days once the rains fall again – as they surely will! If there was a gardeners’ Room 101, the water-guzzling lawn sprinkler would be first to be relegated as far as I’m concerned. Water is a precious resource and those things waste it unnecessarily. Only use one on newly laid turf, or if you’ve re-seeded (but, obviously, not when there’s a hosepipe ban).

Future-proofing tip:

Areas of longer grass in mini-meadows, for instance, stay greener and lush. You can mow smart paths through the sward, or mow round them. The upside is, you’ll get more brown butterflies. Nothing beats a lolloping, sooty ringlet butterfly in early July, or a fast-flying skipper basking on a leaf – nature’s version of the Harrier jump jet. Longer grass also gives shelter to small mammals and amphibians. It only needs a once-a-year cut in September, so it also saves energy in every sense. Start off by sowing newly harvested yellow rattle seeds from Landlife Wildflowers in September (wildflower.co.uk). This bee-friendly annual subdues the grass, by feeding on the roots. You can also plant wildflower plugs in autumn.

Mown path through long grass leading upto Cotswold stone cottage - Alamy

Set up some water stations

Fill up as many watering cans and buckets as you can and place them round the garden. Learn to prioritise. If a plant flags, or slants its foliage vertically, it’s in distress and needs rescuing immediately. Gently tip a whole bucket, or can, over the soil and it will revive in a few hours. A twice-weekly drenching should be given to those in the “sick bay” to keep the roots damp and deep. You can use water from veggie prepping and from washing up. You can even syphon out your bath water (if you happen to take baths in hot weather). Leave some shallow dishes of water for thirsty hedgehogs, bees and birds. Clean the bowls regularly, to discourage any water-borne diseases.

Future-proofing tip:

Aim to catch as much water as you can from garden buildings such as sheds and greenhouses. Top up water butts with your hose, until the hosepipe ban arrives of course. B&Q (diy.com) has an affordable, practical range and can deliver.

Choose your time

The optimum time to water is in the morning, because that’s when plants respond best of all. Tomatoes, for instance, always grow better if watered early on. If that’s impossible, water in the early evening instead. Stay positive. Tell yourself that carrying all those watering cans will tone your arms and strengthen your bone density.

A kid waters with a yellow watering can, tomato bushes in greenhouse - Alamy

Learn to prioritise

Watch out for slanting, flagging or crisping foliage on newly planted roses, shrubs and trees. They’re all signs that this distressed plant is trying to avoid transpiration. It’s the plant equivalent of a breathless pair of lungs. These expensive foundation plants are the backbone of your garden and you really don’t want to lose them. If the leaves drop completely, keep up the twice-weekly can or bucket of water regime. There’s a good chance that this plant will leaf up later in the year, or in the following spring. Some perennials may flag, although they generally come back in autumn – so they are not as vital.

Future-proofing tips:

Plant densely and aim to cover the ground early in the summer, because this lessens water loss and saves carbon. A plant surrounded by a ring of soil is very vulnerable in dry conditions, particularly on clay soil. Planting densely saves water loss and the cool leafy layer encourages ground beetles – the best predators of slugs. It also keeps the soil healthy. Most of all – it looks good.

Choose your plants wisely

Certain perennials and herbs cope well with drought, once they’re established, so they’re perfect for your garden hot spots. Silver foliage, which is often hairy or finely divided, stays cooler because pale colours absorb less heat. I am very fond of my billowing ballotas mingling with a tasteful yellow daisy named Anthemis tinctoria ‘E.C. Buxton’. I also love the puffs of smoke provided by the highly-divided foliage of Artemisia alba ‘Canescens’, contrasting against the black evergreen strappy foliage of Ophiopogon planiscapus ‘Nigrescens’. Beth Chatto’s nursery (bethchatto.co.uk) has a list of drought-tolerant plants and supplies well-grown plants via mail order.

Salvia Amethyst in bloom - Alamy

Anything aromatic or pungent produces its own oily sunscreen. The flowers also produce highly concentrated nectar in abundance. Butterfly and bee magnets include all origanums, almost all salvias, nepetas, lavenders and phlomis. They will all survive drought once they get their roots down. Readily available, recent nepetas or catmints, include the curtseying ‘Hill Grounds’ and the upright ‘Summer Magic’. Tubular flowers and square-shaped plant stems are both indicators of drought tolerance.

Fleshy-leafed plants, such as sedums and succulents, carry their own water supply. Good border sedums, or hylotelephiums as they’re now called, include ‘Purple Emperor’, ‘Matrona’, ‘Karfunkelstein’ and ‘José Aubergine’. Foliage varies from pigeon-breast grey through to dusky-mauve to positively sooty. Roses resist hot conditions too, once they are established, because many wild roses are found in Asia and in the Mediterranean.

Tuberous plants, such as irises, peonies and dahlias, also cope well once established. Tap-rooted plants plumb the depths to get to their water and deciduous sea hollies (eryngiums), verbascums, most cow parsley-like umbels and red valerian shrug off a summer bake.

A flower bed in english country garden - Alamy

Planting tip:

If you have to plant in dry conditions, puddle your plants in. This medieval method of planting involves digging a hole and getting your plant out of the pot. Fill the hole with water and place your plant into the hole and refill with soil. The disappearing water draws the soil down over the roots and forms a damp layer under the roots. You have to get your plant in before the water drains away.

Cast some shade

Herbaceous borders benefit from some shade. You can create a leafy screen, on a south-facing sunny edge, with drought-tolerant ‘viticella’ clematis. These are derived from a Mediterranean species and they produce an abundance of small flowers, mainly in purples, blues, pinks and pink-reds, in July and August. Pruning is simple. Cut them down to the lowest emerging buds in mid-February if the weather’s being kind. Use canes or tall tripods for support. Good varieties include the single-flowered purple ‘Étoile Violette’, the ruched pale-pink ‘Betty Corning’, the starry light-azure ‘Prince Charles’ and the dusky damson heritage double ‘Purpurea Plena Elegans’. Try thorncroftclematis.co.uk and taylorsclematis.co.uk.

Clematis viticella 'Prince Charles - Alamy

Shrubby light-shade casters include the smoke bush, Cotinus coggygria ‘Royal Purple’. It’s grown for its wine-coloured lollipop foliage and floaty flowerheads, the latter beloved by bees and wasps. Ornamental elders, such as Sambucus nigra ‘Black Lace’, are nicer than they sound and drought-tolerant hydrangeas, such as H. arborescens ‘Annabelle’, look refreshing in dappled shade. A dome of lime-green buds open to cream-white – like cool lemonade.

Container wisdom

Sorry, but hanging baskets in sunny positions are a no-no. They’ll struggle horribly in the sun, but you can use them in shadier spots. Begonias do very well. When it comes to full-on sun, go for larger containers, not small pots. A mixture of scented-leaved pelargoniums, plectranthus and dark heliotropes will survive for a week, so you don’t have to worry if you’re away.

