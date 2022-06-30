Garden Hero award is presented to Val Collins

Eganville -- The Year of the Garden in Canada is being marked by recognizing “garden heroes” who are improving the culture of gardening in their communities and Val Collins was recognized for her efforts in establishing community gardens in the village.

“I do this because I believe the next generation has to learn to grow their own food,” she said. “They need to know this as part of their knowledge base.”

The long-time gardener was recognized by the Eganville and Area Horticultural Society last week and presented with the 2022 Year of the Garden Hero Award for Bonnechere Valley. Frances O’Malley of the horticultural society presented the award. She noted when they heard about the garden hero concept, Ms. Collins was the first person who came to mind.

“She has done so much for young and old with gardens in the community,” she said.

This is the first time the local horticultural society has nominated anyone for this award, she added.

“We are so grateful she brought her enthusiasm to our area,” she said. “She transplanted it here and the joy and contributions she has brought here have been wonderful.”

The local horticultural society has about 80 members, down slightly during the COVID-era from the average of 100, but the membership is growing again Ms. O’Malley said.

Although Ms. Collins and her husband purchased a cottage property in the former Sebastopol Township off the Opeongo Line over 40 years ago, they only came to live in Bonnechere Valley on a permanent basis more recently. When she moved to the community, she also brought with her a passion for community gardens which began 20 years ago while working in museums in England. It was about growing food and dealing with food security and the lessons learned there have been with her ever since.

“When I came back to Canada I started a community garden on my front lawn,” she said.

At the time she was living in a new subdivision in Kanata and she put some raised beds on her front lawn with a sign asking if people were interested in growing food.

“I had eight beds and 12 people were interested,” she said.

They were a diverse group in a community where it is often difficult to know your neighbour because everyone is working all the time. They came from different countries and cultures and soon became a community not only watering each other’s gardens, but also babysitting and helping each other out.

“I thought it was about growing food but it was about growing family,” she said.

That garden expanded and there were eventually three; one garden was in Kanata north, one in Kanata south and one at an old age home where children in the community came to garden with the residents.

When Ms. Collins moved permanently to the Ottawa Valley, she wanted to bring the concept of community gardens to Eganville. The first was the Children’s Garden at the Bonnechere Union Public Library (BUPL) which has had strong support from the library. Ms. Collins noted Bee Stillar has taken on this project and uses it as part of the educational programming at the library for children. The Children’s Garden has food for anyone to enjoy with patrons munching on the veggies and the free food pantry at the library also benefitting.

More recently community gardens were built on the slope by the library. With some funding and donations, they were able to build six raised beds.

“They are at capacity now,” she said.

The beds are free to useand the community donated seedlings and seeds to start the beds off. As well, the library is using one bed entirely with seeds from the library.

Ms. Collins acknowledged the support of the County of Renfrew, Bonnechere Valley, Ontario Horticultural Society (OHA), the Eganville and Area Horticultural Society and the BUPL in making this happen.

“Now I’d like to build a permanent food growing area,” she said.

Having some herbs and other plants growing is a logical next step, she said. Thyme is already growing in the area near the raised beds.

Helping children and families learn about food and growing food is very important, she believes.

“We are becoming more separated from the family farm and the land,” she said.

Debbi Christinck, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eganville Leader