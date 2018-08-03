Garden City Community College player dies hours after first practice of season

Braeden Bradforth was a native of New Jersey. (Getty Images)

A freshman at Garden City (Kan.) Community College died late Wednesday night, hours after participating in the team’s first day of practice.

According to the Garden City Telegram, Braeden Bradforth was found “medically distressed” by a teammate in his dorm room after 9:30 p.m. He was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead approximately two hours later. He was 19.

[Garden City coach Jeff Sims] said the hospital will perform an autopsy of Bradforth to determine a definitive cause of death. For now, Sims said an emergency room physician told him Bradforth suffered from an existing medical issue, possibly unbeknownst to the player and unrelated to athletics or the day’s physical activity. The first day of practice for the Broncbusters took place Wednesday after 6 p.m. with players only going through conditioning drills.

Bradford was a defensive lineman from New Jersey and played his senior season of high school football in 2017.

Bradford’s death continues a tragic offseason in college football. Maryland offensive lineman Jordan McNair died in June via complications from heat stroke after he was transported to a hospital after a May workout. University of Maine player Darius Minor died in July after participating in the team’s freshman workout program. Minor collapsed on the field during the workouts and was unable to be revived.

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Dan Wetzel: Urban Meyer might be done at Ohio State

• Tim Brown: Who gets blame for Nationals’ disappointing season?

• Charles Robinson: Response to failure will reveal if Jimmy G is worth $137M

• Michael Lee: Isaiah Thomas back in familiar spot of proving himself to NBA world

