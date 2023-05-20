How your garden became the new frontline in the culture war

Garden wars

On a bright blue afternoon, in the grounds of the Royal Hospital, this year’s Chelsea Flower Show is taking shape. Men and women in high-vis jackets sprawl over their plots. The smell of manure wafts through the air. Trucks beep as they reverse, loaded to the gunwales with plants nurtured to bloom at just the right moment.

For six days from Monday morning, this will be the focal point of the gardening world, Flower Fashion Week, a temporary city erected for one purpose: to show what is possible in horticulture. It is a celebration of extraordinary talent, imagination and flora from every continent.

It used to be, anyway. While there is a practised efficiency to the rhythms of the week, restored to its traditional May timing after being disrupted by Covid, beneath the surface the Chelsea Flower Show reflects a gardening world in the grip of an identity crisis. Each week on Gardeners’ World and Gardeners’ Question Time, presenters grapple to reconcile the interventionist nature of their pursuit with the pressure to let things be.

Even the most mundane acts in the garden – watering, mowing, digging, fertilising, weeding, controlling pests – now comes with environmental, political and cultural baggage. The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), as the de facto adjudicator of gardening, finds itself in an unenviable position: how to balance environmental concerns with the more traditional demands of its members.

Not everyone is convinced they are getting it right. “We are in a time of controversy,” says the gardening writer Ursula Buchan. “There are a number of different ideological, philosophical points of view that are bearing down on this issue. As important as sustainability and biodiversity are, there’s no point in making a garden unless you control some aspects of it.”

Writing in the most recent Country Life magazine, Alan Titchmarsh, the writer and broadcaster, and a vice-president of the RHS, said that Chelsea’s mission to reward gardening excellence was being “obscured” by the need to show that gardeners were “vibrant folk with a finger on the current environmental pulse” rather than “dyed-in-the-wool traditionalists”.

This year, weeds are under the spotlight. Or rather, the plants formerly known as weeds, which the RHS is encouraging gardeners to embrace. Earlier this week, Rachel de Thame, the Gardeners’ World presenter who is part of the BBC team covering Chelsea, told Radio Times that killing weeds was “old-fashioned,” and that instead gardeners ought to embrace them. Sheila Das, the garden manager at RHS Wisley in Surrey, echoed de Thame’s comments, saying that these plants should be rebranded as “weed heroes.” A third of the Chelsea show gardens this year will include weeds, or “resilient plants” as the new euphemism has it.

Weeds are only the latest battleground. In 2021, it was lawns. Monty Don, lead presenter on Gardeners’ World, thinks they are a “symbol of male control” and having one makes you complicit in a malign patriarchy. Forget a room of one’s own, how about your own Flymo? Lawn owners are also committing insect genocide, creating a barren desert in which no life can survive. Is your mower petrol-powered? You are melting the ice-caps. That’s if you have managed to have a lawn at all without watering it. Hosepipes are an eco-crime tantamount to running an air-conditioned ski resort in Saudi Arabia. And don’t get us started on artificial grass.

“Gardens are not pieces of uncultivated landscape, they’re highly artificial,” says Buchan. “Horticulture is the culture of a garden. Most thoughtful gardeners have been becoming more interested in sustainability and biodiversity for decades. Very few pesticides are used: very few are available. But anybody who says we have to embrace weeds has to understand that gardens are often enriched, and there are about eight or ten species of native plant that will take over if not kept under control: bindweed, dandelions, dock, hogweed, ground elder. If you don’t mind that, that’s fine, but most people don’t join the RHS to have brambles in their gardens.”

Then there are pests, which the RHS encourages us to embrace rather than destroy. Last year it issued a directive urging gardeners to rethink slugs and snails as “garden visitors”, much in the same way prison officers were recently encouraged to avoid referring to inmates as convicts. The plague of slugs frolicking on your salad patch are not bad guys, they are simply misunderstood.

“There are species that are helpful to gardeners,” says Buchan. “But there are species that can strip your lettuces. To stop calling them ‘pests’ – the RHS members just think ‘what’? Another thing the RHS is doing is encouraging corvids. But if you encourage magpies and crows the biodiversity of your songbirds will be undermined. I’m guessing gardeners prefer the songbirds.”

These anxieties are year-round, but their clearest expression is at Chelsea, the most closely scrutinised garden event in the world. I first attended in 2011 as the deputy gardening editor of this paper. Having grown up in central London, with grey rather than green thumbs, I had no interest in gardens beyond whether you could play football in them. Chelsea opened my eyes. It is one thing to exhibit a painting or a sculpture, but a garden is a living entity. Some of the work at Chelsea verged on the miraculous. Here were little patches of SW3 transformed into a Malaysian jungle, or a forest in Japan, or a Monegasque swimming pool, or the ruins of a Roman site in Libya.

Each year, Diarmuid Gavin, the Irish designer who got a reputation for being the “bad boy” of gardening, would conjure a more monstrous erection than the one before, the culmination of which was his “Irish Sky Garden,” in 2011, when he suspended a garden 80 feet in the air with an enormous crane.

This stuff bore no more resemblance to domestic gardening than a T-shirt and jeans does to a couture show in Paris. That was the whole point. It wasn’t just impressive, it was glamorous, too. Celebrities and wealthy sponsors queued up to be a part of it: I remember taking Derek Jacobi on a tour of one of the Telegraph gardens (Benedict Cumberbatch evaded my clutches.) In the Great Pavilion, you could glimpse Gwyneth Paltrow and Helen Mirren browsing immaculate fruit and veg and orchids and roses and bonsai trees.

Returning to the show last year, I found it an oddly muted affair. Sponsorship has decreased, reducing the scope for designers to let their imaginations run wild. The Best in Show Winner was the British Rewilding Garden, designed by Adam Hunt and Lulu Urquhart, the centrepiece of which was a little beaver dam of sticks. It was charming, but the sort of exhibit that would in previous years have been a curiosity rather than the main event. Even Monty Don raised doubts at the time, saying that it was “beautifully done,” but wondering if it was a garden. “It’s a show garden and has a right to win,” he said. “Whether it is a real garden or not, I’m not sure.”

Visitors to Chelsea next week will see more gardens dedicated to good causes. There is a Samaritans Listening Garden, for which designer Darren Hawkes has salvaged 85 per cent of his materials. Project Giving Back, a grant-making scheme backed by two anonymous donors, is supporting several gardens across the show, just as it did last year: seven show gardens, two sanctuary gardens and all of the six All About Plants category. Each is made with a charity, educational programme or community interest group.

“Every garden has to have a message now,” says the designer Andy Sturgeon, who has won nine gold medals at Chelsea. “You have to use electric power tools, you can’t use cement, all this stuff. When you submit to Chelsea you have to submit forms about where everything comes from and how much is recycled. It has become all about that. The RHS seems to be promoting that over and above gardening. There is an imposed anxiety on decision-making.”

He worries that in its focus on environmental messaging, the RHS is risking Chelsea’s reputation. “The RHS has always been concerned about [its] image. But last year sent the message that the message was more important than the design. I went to shows in Philadelphia and South Korea after Chelsea and people were bewildered by the fact that a designed garden didn’t win. Chelsea is the best-known flower show in the world, which for the past few decades has been held up as a pinnacle of design. It feels like [the RHS is] throwing that away.”

The journalist and gardening writer James Bartholomew agrees. “Chelsea now has all these ridiculous worthy virtue-signalling themes – the deaf, the blind, the people with no sense of smell – you’ve got to find some desperate thing. Why can’t we just have fantastic gardens? People want to see spectacle and drama. If the RHS keeps going in that direction and choosing weedy gardens over polished ones, it is going to make what is a sensational bit of British public life into something much more ordinary.”

Guy Barter, chief horticulturalist at the RHS, argues that gardens with a message can be more relatable than the extravaganzas of years past. “From the 2008 financial crash, those gardens that were about conspicuous displays of wealth and taste have died out a bit, and in its place are gardens that tell a story – of a charity, or a sponsor.”

He uses the example of Charlotte Harrison and Hugo Bugg’s design this year for Horatio’s Garden, a charity that creates gardens in NHS spinal injuries units. “Every aspect of their garden speaks about the needs of people who are disabled and wheelchair bound, which they found out by asking patients,” he says. “One should know these things, but we don’t always think about what disabled people like, and what the catastrophic effects a spinal injury can have. By metaphor, these gardens bring it to life. That takes some real skill.”

These gardens can be more accessible, too, Barter adds. “It’s closer to what people have in their real lives. Most people can’t afford or don’t want to have pure design in their garden. Most people have to make compromises about what they’ve got and what they can afford. These gardens that tell a story and have a secondary function are possibly more applicable to a real-life garden.”

Few dispute the underlying environmental concerns, or that Chelsea has made striking advances over the years, reducing use of peat and cement. Designers have led by example on pollinators and pesticides and recycling. Plants and scenery are no longer shipped from the other side of the world. Barter says the RHS practises what it preaches at its other properties, too, including Wisley.

“We have taken a much more ecological management of our estate,” he says. “Where we once kept everything mown, now large areas are left. One wonders why we ever went to all the trouble of keeping everything mown, with the vast expense of diesel and labour.”

But nobody watching the trucks trundling to and fro along Chelsea Embankment this week could argue that the event is eco-friendly. And in Chelsea’s quest to do right by the environment, it risks losing the magic that made it so appealing in the first place.

The conundrum for the RHS is that it was not designed to be a custodian of the environment, it was designed to promote horticulture, something it has done successfully for the past 200 years. But like other great British institutions – such as museums or publishers – it finds itself in the position of being an arbiter on a fraught and political subject.

Many traditional gardeners, however, would argue they have always been on the frontline of conservation. What gardener does not know about bees, or pesticides, or fertiliser?

“The core of what we all do with gardening hasn’t changed,” says Sturgeon. “We’ve all been doing the right thing, but now we’re meant to feel like we’re not. You put your hand in the soil, you improve the soil, you plant plants, they grow, you might harvest them or leave them or attract wildlife. This whole thing about biodiversity is honourable and admirable, but ignores the fact that we’ve all been doing it for ages. I find it quite insulting.”

Buchan thinks some of the drive comes from younger, more environmentally conscious employees within the RHS. “I think you’ll find that in a whole lot of institutions, the youngsters feel they’ve found their voice. In the past they would have been told to find another job somewhere else, but now they are listened to with great attention. I think people feel powerless. They want something to change. They can’t do much about coal power stations in China, but they want to do their bit, so they think if we let these native plants grow in gardens, somehow things will be better.”

“I suspect the environmental focus will be short-lived,” she adds. “The RHS can’t discourage its members from making gardens, or there’s no point in it.”

Titchmarsh is more equivocal. “The most important thing in a garden is balance,” he says. “It’s a great move that people are more aware of our native flora. I won’t be letting the weeds take over. Gardening is about cultivation, and working with nature. We have a role to play, and it’s a role that has been bequeathed to us by generations of fine plantsmen. I don’t think we should forget that.”

Besides, there is a difference between a message told and a message received. “Worthiness has taken over public gardening,” Bartholomew says. “But there’s a concept called revealed preferences, where what you do in public is different from what you do in private. People might kowtow about how important biodiversity, and not using weedkillers is, but then they will go home and do the exact opposite.”

Chelsea will receive its usual tens of thousands of visitors next week, cooing at the tomatoes, getting drunk on the smell of roses and pondering questionable statuary. It is still an event like no other. But while gardening grapples with the environment, there are questions in the air about the future. Were Project Giving Back not supporting 15 exhibits, the lineup might well look thinner. Concerns about sustainability and diversity are not going away. The logic of holding such a cumbersome event in central London will not get stronger. Like it or not, biodiversity and sustainability are here to stay.

“I think we will be looking at the resilience of gardens, so they can cope with flood and heatwaves,” says Barter. A great garden in the future, he says, “will require minimal watering. It ties in with the environmental theme, because wildflowers and weeds and rubble don’t require a lot of maintenance.

“Really, it’s all about the weather.”

That, at least, is something on which all gardeners can agree.