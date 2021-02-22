GardaWorld pulls out of £4 billion auction for G4S , leaving takeover path clear for Allied
The £4 billion auction for security giant G4S between AlliedUniversal of the US and Canada’s GardaWorld ended as soon as it began today as the Canadians refused to up their offer.
City adjudicator, The Takeover Panel, unusually intervened in the bidding war after numerous bids or counterbids because neither side would declare their offers “final”.
But today, GardaWorld threw in the towel, saying they would not go beyond 235p a share.
That will leave G4S’s board free to recommend shareholders accept Allied’s 245p.
The final price marks a significant increase in last year’s first tilt from Garda at 190p a share, which G4S rejected out of hand.
Under the rules of the auction this week, both bidders would have submitted offers against each other every day until the end of Thursday.
Allied’s victory is awkward for the UK government as it means it will have to re-do its contract for four major British prisons which it awarded to G4S. Allied has said it does not want to carry on with the contract, so it will probably be awarded to Serco, creating a less competitive marketplace in the UK.
Competition issues could be a problem for Allied-G4S in the US as well, with talk that new president Joe Biden’s administration could take a dimmer view of the deal than his predecessor who approved it.
There is talk that the new administration has been asking customers of the two companies for views on the deal.
GardaWorld highlighted the environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues to hit G4S in recent years. Norway’s sovereign wealth fund pulled out of its shareholding citing concerns migrant employees in Qatar and the UAE were being underpaid and effectively unable to leave due to debts being made to the company to fund obligatory “recruitment fees”.
Stephan Cretier, founder, chairman, president and chief executive of GardaWorld, said: “There can be no better owner for G4S than GardaWorld, but we are disciplined buyers and we will not overpay for a company with systemic ESG issues that continue to come to light.”
He said a successful integration of G4S with GardaWorld would cost his business a lot of investment, which meant he could not pay any more than his last offer.
He also claimed G4S had not allowed his business to do proper due diligence which might have given the peace of mind it needed to up its offer further.
