Garcia's hit streak ends at 23, Rangers fall to Tigers

  • Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia follows through on a ground out that scored Marcus Semien in the eighth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia follows through on a ground out that scored Marcus Semien in the eighth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • Detroit Tigers' Victor Reyes (22), Riley Greene (31) and Javier Baez, rear, all jog to the dugout after the trio scored on a Harold Castro double in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    Detroit Tigers' Victor Reyes (22), Riley Greene (31) and Javier Baez, rear, all jog to the dugout after the trio scored on a Harold Castro double in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • Detroit Tigers' Jeimer Candelario celebrates his two-run home run as he rounds third i nthe second inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    Detroit Tigers' Jeimer Candelario celebrates his two-run home run as he rounds third i nthe second inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • Detroit Tigers' Drew Hutchison throws to the Texas Rangers in the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    Detroit Tigers' Drew Hutchison throws to the Texas Rangers in the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • Detroit Tigers' Victor Reyes follows through on a single as Texas Rangers catcher Meibrys Viloria looks on in the sixth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    Detroit Tigers' Victor Reyes follows through on a single as Texas Rangers catcher Meibrys Viloria looks on in the sixth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • Detroit Tigers' Riley Greene connects for a single in the second inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    Detroit Tigers' Riley Greene connects for a single in the second inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • Texas Rangers starting pitcher Kohei Arihara looks up after a mound visit with pitching coach Doug Mathis, right raer, in the third inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    Texas Rangers starting pitcher Kohei Arihara looks up after a mound visit with pitching coach Doug Mathis, right raer, in the third inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
  • Texas Rangers' Kole Calhoun releases the bat as he watches his two-run home run that also scored Corey Seager in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    Texas Rangers' Kole Calhoun releases the bat as he watches his two-run home run that also scored Corey Seager in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
3 min read
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Adolis Garcia struck out during a Texas rally that fell short in the ninth inning, ending his 23-game hitting streak as the Detroit Tigers held off the Rangers 9-8 Sunday.

Garcia's streak was the longest in the American League this season. He went 0 for 3 with two walks and fell one game short of matching the longest hitting string ever by a Cuban-born big leaguer, set by Rafael Palmeiro in 1994 for Baltimore.

Harold Castro drove in five runs and Jeimer Candelario homered for the second straight day as the Tigers built a 9-0 lead in the sixth inning.

Corey Seager homered twice for Texas.

Detroit took a 9-2 lead into eighth before Garcia had an RBI groundout and Kole Calhoun hit a two-run homer.

Down 9-5, Marcus Semien hit an RBI double off Gregory Soto and Seager hit a two-run homer. With a runner on second, Joe Jimenez fanned Garcia and retired Calhoun on a fly to deep center for his second save.

Castro had a two-run single in the fourth and a three-run double in the sixth.

Candelario hit a two-run homer in the second after rookie Kerry Carpenter had an RBI double. Candelario homered in Detroit’s 11-2 win on Saturday and barely missed another Sunday in the seventh with a double off the right-field wall.

Carpenter, who made his big league debut on Aug. 10, had his second three-hit game with two doubles and a single.

Drew Hutchison (2-7) won for the first time since July 5, pitching 5 1/3 innings. He allowed back-to-back solo homers to Seager and Nathaniel Lowe in the sixth.

Tigers rookie second baseman Kody Clemens, son of seven-time Cy Young winner Roger Clemens, walked with the bases loaded in the third inning in his first start in his home state.

Kohei Arihara (1-2) lasted only 3 1/3 innings after delivering his first major league quality start last Sunday, when he shut out Minnesota over six innings. Arihara gave up six runs on eight hits, two walks and hit a batter.

EYES FOR TEXAS

Tigers rookie CF Riley Greene had two singles, two runs and a walk to raise his batting average in five games this season against Texas to .450. He made his big league debut at home against the Rangers on June 18 with two hits and two walks.

Greene is hitting everyone lately. He has multiple hits in six of his last seven games and is hitting .467.

SHORT HOPS

Seager hit his 27th and 28th home runs and Lowe his 22th, both career highs. Lowe has five in his last seven games, seven in his last 10. … Tigers right fielder Victor Reyes doubled and singled to extend his hitting streak to 12 games.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: RHP Michael Pineda (right tricep tightness) allowed two runs in five innings on Sunday with four strikeouts and no walks during what should be his last rehab outing for Triple-A Toledo.

UP NEXT

Both teams’ next game will be Tuesday night at home. Tigers RHP Mike Manning (1-1, 2.37 ERA) will aim for his second consecutive win facing Seattle RHP George Kirby (5-3, 3.32). Rangers RHP Dane Dunning (3-6, 4.19) will make his third start against Houston this season without a decision.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

