Garcia's 22 lead McNeese over Northwestern State 65-50

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Javohn Garcia scored 22 points as McNeese beat Northwestern State 65-50 on Saturday night.

Garcia added four steals for the Cowboys (18-6, 12-1 Southland Conference). Sincere Parker scored 15 points, going 4 of 11 and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line. DJ Richards finished 4 of 10 from 3-point range to finish with 12 points.

The Demons (10-13, 7-6) were led in scoring by Micah Thomas, who finished with 13 points. Addison Patterson added 12 points for Northwestern State. Landyn Jumawan also put up 11 points, six rebounds and two steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Monday. McNeese hosts East Texas A&M and Northwestern Statesquares off against Nicholls State on the road.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press