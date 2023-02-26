Garcia Torres scores as Minnesota United defeat Dallas

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Mender Garcia Torres scored a goal and Dayne St. Clair’ had a shut out to lead Minnesota United to a 1-0 win Saturday night over Dallas in the season opener for both teams.

Dallas eliminated Minnesota from the 2022 MLS playoffs — on penalty kicks.

Garcia Torres’ game-winner came in the 48th minute to seal the win for United.

Dallas outshot United 11-8, with one shot on goal to four for United.

St. Clair had one save for United. Maarten Paes saved three of the four shots he faced for Dallas.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

