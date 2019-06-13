Garcia "surprised" by disallowed Corvette laptime

Garcia shot to the top of the GTE Pro order on Wednesday night with a best lap of 3m49.467s, but it was not allowed to stand as the Spaniard didn't slow down sufficiently under yellow flags.

That meant the #63 Corvette C7.R shared by Garcia, Jan Magnussen and Mike Rockenfeller ended up 10th in class, just over 2.5 seconds slower off the eventual class benchmark of 3m49.530s set by Ford driver Harry Tincknell.

"We’re right there, it was a really good lap," reflected Garcia. "I knew there were yellows there and I did slow down, but you don’t really know how much to slow down.

"I was actually surprised by how good the lap was, I was happy that was good enough for [provisional] pole. Luckily we have another four hours today.

"We’ll definitely go for it, because we’re still very far down the order, but we know the pace is there. Conditions should be better, the temperature was low but the laptime was there regardless."

#64 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin, Tommy Milner, Marcel Fässler

