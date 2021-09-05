Garcia scheduled to start for Houston against San Diego

Houston Astros (79-56, first in the AL West) vs. San Diego Padres (72-64, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Luis Garcia (10-6, 3.16 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 150 strikeouts) Padres: Chris Paddack (7-6, 4.61 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 95 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -103, Astros -114; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Yordan Alvarez and the Astros will take on the Padres Sunday.

The Padres are 42-30 on their home turf. San Diego has slugged .404 this season. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the club with a .641 slugging percentage, including 63 extra-base hits and 37 home runs.

The Astros are 38-31 on the road. Houston is hitting a collective .266 this season, led by Michael Brantley with an average of .316.

The Padres won the last meeting 10-2. Joe Musgrove earned his 10th victory and Fernando Tatis Jr. went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs for San Diego. Framber Valdez took his fifth loss for Houston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado leads the Padres with 89 RBIs and is batting .272.

Yuli Gurriel leads the Astros with 138 hits and is batting .314.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .203 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Astros: 6-4, .254 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Matt Strahm: (knee), Drew Pomeranz: (forearm), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Rafael Montero: (shoulder), Tyler Ivey: (undisclosed), Zack Greinke: (covid-19), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (shoulder), Yordan Alvarez: (knee), Taylor Jones: (covid-19), Jason Castro: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press