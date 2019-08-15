Garcia plans TRS assault to prepare for 2020 W Series

Norisring race winner Garcia is one of 12 drivers guaranteed a place on the grid for the all-female series’ second season, having concluded the inaugural campaign fourth overall last weekend.

The former Renault junior says she plans to invest the $100,000 of prize money she earned into a seat in the TRS, whose new-for-2020 car is based around the same Tatuus F3 chassis used in the W Series.

“The plan is to go there [TRS] in January and do all the races to get experience and the feeling to be ready for the beginning of next season,” Garcia told Motorsport.com.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“It’s five race weekends and three races per weekend, so it will be great just for the experience and the kilometres. Also the tracks are not the easiest ones, more like Brands Hatch, so for me that’s also good.

“It will be good also to see where I am [against male opponents]; maybe it will be more difficult because the level will be higher, but I don’t know exactly.”

Garcia hopes the experience she accumulates in New Zealand will help her in her quest to challenge for the W Series title in 2020, having not raced for 18 months heading into this year’s campaign following her dismissal from the Renault junior scheme.

“I did one year now of W Series, but on its own it’s not enough, you need more kilometres,” she said. “If I do TRS, I can be there to fight for the championship, I hope, next year.”

Marta Garcia

Marta Garcia Alexander Trienitz

Alexander Trienitz