Garcelle Beauvais Says “RHOBH” Makes Dating 'Tricky': 'Not Everybody Wants to Be on a Reality Show'

The star, 57, opened up on Tuesday's episode of 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' revealing that filming 'RHOBH' is the 'hardest job' she's ever had

Chris Millard/Warner Bros Garcelle Beauvais

Garcelle Beauvais is opening up about life as a reality TV star.

The 57-year-old appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Tuesday and said that filming The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is not necessarily compatible with dating.

“That’s tricky because not everybody wants to be on a reality show,” “Beauvais said to host Hudson. “But I have a full life. When the man comes he comes.”

The star also said that filming the show was the “hardest job [she's] ever done."

Beauvais — who joined the show for season 13 in 2020 — went on to share that her transition from acting to reality has taken quite some time to adjust to.

Chris Millard/Warner Bros Beauvais spoke about working on 'RHOBH' on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' on Tuesday

“As an actor, you can hide behind a character,” Beauvais told Hudson, 42. “But being on a reality show it’s all you. It’s you, it’s your family, it’s your house. So sometimes, you know...somebody can dig something up or say something that gets under your skin and it hurts.”

But despite the lows, the star revealed that there are a lot of highs, too. "The best part is we have a lot of fun," she said.

“When we’re not being catty and shading each other, it’s really fun,” she quipped. “And the ridiculousness of how we dress, where we go...I mean, ballgowns to lunch if you want to. So it’s fun.”

Chris Millard/Warner Bros Beauvais also discussed her dating life since being on the show

Beauvais went on to discuss her role as executive producer on the film Black Girl Missing which was released last year.

“That movie was so important to me because I really want us, when black and brown women, or men, or children go missing, we want the same coverage as everybody else,” she said of the project.

But of all her roles, Beauvais told Hudson that her favorite is being mom to her three children, Oliver Saunders, 32, and twins Jax Joseph Nilon and Jaid Thomas Nilon, 16, who have appeared several times on the latest season of RHOBH.

Nicole Weingart/Bravo Beauvais is currently starring in her fourth season of 'RHOBH'

“What I’ve had to learn with my twins is that I need to parent them differently, because they have different needs,” the star explained. “I wanted my kids to be able to open up and say anything to me. And be careful what you wish for, because they’ll tell you!”

The mom-of-three went on to reveal that, of the twins, Jax is the more outspoken.

“In a way, it’s beautiful because we have this dynamic that if we would go head-to-head a little bit and then I would shut down," she said.

“And I remember one day, he walked out of the room and then he came back in and said, ‘When you stop talking, it hurts my feelings.' And I thought to myself, ‘I never would have had the wherewithal to say that to my mother.’ ”

“So I’m happy that he’s open enough, respectfully, and can say how he feels,” she added.



