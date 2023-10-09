‘Garbage Pail Kids’ Animated Series Not Dead Yet According To David Gordon Green

The Garbage Pail Kids animated series that David Gordon Green was developing with Danny McBride and Josh Bycel is not dead yet.

“Right now, McBride and I are trying to do an animated series on the Garbage Pail Kids, if you ever had those cards,” Green said during an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. “So we’re working on that and we’ve got some pretty cool ways we can make a naughty animated show, we’ll see if they’ll have us on that one.”

Green didn’t provide much insight into the development of the show but in 2021 it was confirmed that HBO Max, now known as Max, was working on an animated series based on the trading cards by the Topps Company. At the time of the announcement, the show was described as being “family-friendly,” in contrast to the “naughty animated show” Green said on the podcast he was developing.

We have reached out to the parties involved regarding this project for further clarification and will update the story when we hear back.

Garbage Pail Kids trading cards were first released in 1985 as a parody of the popular Cabbage Patch Kids dolls. Each sticker card featured a character with a comical abnormality or suffering something painful with a character name that used humorous wordplay.

