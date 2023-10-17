Gap's (NYSE:GPS) earnings trajectory could turn positive as the stock hikes 10% this past week

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) share price has gained 29% in the last three months. But if you look at the last five years the returns have not been good. In fact, the share price is down 54%, which falls well short of the return you could get by buying an index fund.

While the last five years has been tough for Gap shareholders, this past week has shown signs of promise. So let's look at the longer term fundamentals and see if they've been the driver of the negative returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Gap became profitable within the last five years. Most would consider that to be a good thing, so it's counter-intuitive to see the share price declining. Other metrics may better explain the share price move.

The most recent dividend was actually lower than it was in the past, so that may have sent the share price lower. The revenue decline of 1.0% per year wouldn't have helped. So it seems weak revenue and dividend trends may have influenced the share price.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Gap's TSR for the last 5 years was -45%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Gap shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 26% over one year. And that does include the dividend. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 8% per year over five years. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

