What The 'Pandemic Gap Year' Looks Like

Making the most of your flight’s flexible return date by partying with friends on the other side of the world for longer. Learning new skills by immersing yourself in another culture. Visiting a Wonder of the World and contemplating life back home.

These are all tropes of the classic gap year. But of course, gap years are a little different in 2020 – with international travel being tricky due to the virus. That isn’t to say people aren’t taking them, though – stats from Teaching Abroad Direct revealed a 9.4% increase in gap years taken this year compared to last.

But instead of the traditional, year-long travelling experience, students are opting for something different – choosing to gain experience in the workplace, or ticking off bucket-list items closer to home.

Youth travel booking site, StudentUniverse, found 67% of UK students forced to delay a trip still hope to take it within the next year, too. “Students are fundamentally extremely eager to travel,” says Sam Willan, general manager of UK and Australia markets at StudentUniverse.

Willan has seen a trend of those hoping to travel exploring much closer to home. “We’re seeing a lot of last-minute flight bookings to nearby destinations within Europe as opposed to the typical gap year destinations of Asia and Australia,” he says.

“Looking forward to 2021, we’re expecting to see many youth and student travellers continuing to stay closer to home as they’ve been reminded this year what is on their doorstep.”

The travel expert is predicting a new form of ethical travel tourism, too. “Many will be focused on giving back, visiting lesser known destinations and helping to spend money in communities hardest hit by the ongoing disruption of coronavirus,” he says.

Shine Mallorca, 19, from East Sussex, decided to to take a gap year because she didn't know how things were going to work with uni – despite originally intending to go.

Shine Mallorca, 19, from East Sussex, decided to to take a gap year because she didn’t know how things were going to work with uni – despite originally intending to go.

“I was really nervous of the uncertainty of things and didn’t want to commit to something I wasn’t fully prepared for,” she tells HuffPost UK.

With the virus still spreading, Shine thought a gap year would be a good idea so she could continue to work, study more, and save money. “I was worried at first, but it’s been one of the best decisions I ever made,” she says.

Gap years needn’t involve travelling the world in order to force a reset, she says, especially after one of the most stressful years for A Level students in the exam’s history. “Even with a pandemic, a gap year was a good choice for me to take time off, even if it meant just staying at home,” she says.

“Travelling may be a bit risky right now, so me and my best friend both held off the plans of going abroad. Instead, we’ve found things like forest walks and hikes not too far from our town, and it’s still as fun and relaxing to us as any holiday would be,” she adds.

Big trips are mostly being shelved until there's a vaccine

