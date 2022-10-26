Gap Removes YEEZY Gap Products From Website, Closes Stores

YeEun Kim
·1 min read

From adidas to Balenciaga, Ye is being dropped by all of his major partners following his antisemitic remarks and problematic "White Lives Matter" tee revealed at his latest Yeezy show. While the rapper terminated his partnership with Gap last month, the retailer has now released an official statement, noting that it is pulling all YZY GAP products and closing down stores.

The company wrote, "In September, Gap announced ending its Yeezy Gap partnership. Our former partner’s recent remarks and behavior further underscore why. We are taking immediate steps to remove Yeezy Gap product from our stores and we have shut down yeezygap.com." It continued, "Antisemitism, racism and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated in accordance with our values. On behalf of our customers, employees and shareholders, we are partnering with organizations that combat hate and discrimination."

Ye and Gap first announced their 10-year partnership in June 2020, followed by hyped releases including puffer jackets and hoodies. The apparel brand used the collaboration as an opportunity for rebranding, wiping its Instagram account to promote the launch. The duo later joined forces with Demna for a three-way partnership with Balenciaga while Gap revamped its stores.

The latest campaign from YEEZY Gap featured Candice Swanepoel wearing the sci-fi-themed SHDZ. Ye later announced that he would stop working with Gap because the retailer wasn't opening stores or releasing apparel as promised.

