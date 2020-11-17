Gap Inc. Expands Payment Offerings With PayPal

With many, if not most, consumers planning to do a great deal of shopping online for the holiday season PayPal promises to make online checkouts even faster for shoppers.

Live now, Gap Inc.’s new PayPal payment options are available for online purchases for all of its brands including Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack across the U.S. e-commerce platform.

“Gap Inc. is an iconic brand and one that PayPal is proud to partner with,” said Marcy Campbell, vice president and general manager for North America, Australia and global sales operations at PayPal. “They’ve seen the shift to digital commerce and have added PayPal as a payment option as a way to meet the growing consumer demand for simple, secure, and seamless payment options. Wen creating a superior customer experience, it all comes down to providing customers with the power to choose how, when, and where they can pay.”

In a study conducted by PYMNTS and PayPal, 57 percent of consumers reported that “merchants’ digital payment offerings impact their willingness to shop in their stores” and further a third of respondents said they would not even consider making purchases in-store if the merchant did not offer digital payments. According to Campbell, this serves to emphasize the importance of a touch-free or digital experience.

“While the transition from physical to digital commerce has long been underway, the pandemic has drastically accelerated this shift to online shopping. U.S. e-commerce penetration saw 10 years growth in three months alone, according to McKinsey & Company,” said Campbell. “In [PayPal’s] study done with PYMNTS, this shift was further validated as 40 percent of consumers indicated they’ve shifted from shopping in stores to online shopping.”

The study further revealed that a quarter of consumers have abandoned a transaction because a preferred payment provider was unavailable. Campbell noted that consumers are also 54 percent “more willing to buy when a business accepts PayPal.”

“Ultimately, consumers want a simple, secure, and seamless shopping experience and they’re more likely to opt for brands who prioritize the customer experience and whom they know they can trust,” said Campbell. “By offering choice, rewards, and more, retailers like Gap Inc. can drive customer loyalty and gain lifelong customers.”

In addition to Gap Inc., PayPal has also welcomed DoorDash to its partners.

