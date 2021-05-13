Stop everything! Gap's Friend & Family sale is off the charts — grab all your essentials now for 40 percent off

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Basics and then some, 40 percent off. Don't miss this sale. (Photo: Gap/Yahoo Life)

Raise your hand if you have nothing to wear.

Us too. During this past year, clothes shopping—like so many things—fell by the wayside. And as we start getting together with friends, re-emerging into the work world, and even just raising the bar on our errand-running attire we find ourselves in desperate need of a fresh infusion of basics.

Thank goodness for Gap—and especially for its spectacular Friends & Family Sale with 40% off everything, now through May 18. Whatever you're doing right now, put it on pause, and let's get down to business: t-shirts, undies, jeans at the best prices ever. Gotta catch ’em all before your favorites sell out.

You'll find major markdowns on all of the above plus cute items to make you feel social again—and get you excited for summer (hello swimwear and howdy-doo, denim jackets). Even the iconic high rise cheeky straight jeans that have taken over TikTok are on sale.

We've rounded up a few of our favorite finds to help you take the best possible advantage of this glorious Gap sale. On your mark, get set, scroll!

Totally wearable and instantly cool. Makes anything you're wearing seem on point. (Photo: Gap)

While summer's all about shedding those layers, sometimes you need a light jacket for those chilly nights. This denim jacket features a point collar, button-front and patch pocket in a medium indigo wash.

Shop it: Icon Denim Jacket With Washwell, $42 (was $70), gap.com

Throw it on and go. (Photo: Gap)

A t-shirt dress is a summer staple that can easily be dressed up and down to suit your needs and style. This pocket-tee dress is made with 100% cotton and comes in six stunning colors.

Shop it; Pocket T-Shirt Dress, $24 (was $40), gap.com

The classic pocket T in sunshine yellow, just $12. It's going to be a good summer. (Photo: Gap)

You can't have enough t-shirts, especially crisp, colorful ones for summer. This 100% cotton tee comes in 17 neutral and pastel shades.

Story continues

Shop it; Organic Cotton Pocket T-Shirt, $12 (was $20), gap.com

The best briefs ever. (Photo: Gap)

It's never bad idea to restock on underwear, especially these beloved cotton panties that come in a budget-friendly 3-pack. We're also eyeing this 3-pack of no-show thongs in nude tones.

Shop it; Stretch Cotton Bikini 3-Pack, $18 (was $30), gap.com

Ya know, just a modest little one-piece. (Photo: Gap)

Whether you plan on laying poolside, spending weekend at the beach or just want to tan at the park, you're gonna need a swimsuit. We're loving this tie-front one piece with a flattering cut out, it's available in five colors and prints.

Shop it; Recycled Tie-Front Cut Out Swim One-Piece, $42 (was $70), gap.com

Ready for your workout? Let's go, people. (Photo: Gap)

If you're stepping up your workout gear or need some more work-from-home activewear, this medium support sports bra is a must. It's made with high-performance, moisture-wicking fabric and features tank straps with a cute crossback in seven colors and prints.

Shop it; GapFit Medium Impact Crossback Sports Bra, $24 (was $40), gap.com

Khakis on repeat. (Photo: Gap)

He can pair these slim fit khakis with a button-down or polo for an effortless summer look. They have a smooth twill weave with GapFlex stretch technology for extra comfort and are available in eight colors.

Shop it; Vintage Khakis in Slim Fit with GapFlex, $36 (was $60), gap.com

Ah, the joy of the perfect pair of jeans. (Photo: Gap)

Breathable enough for summer, but chic enough to wear all year round, these mom jeans are flattering on all figures. They're made with low-stretch denim for that rugged 90's fit and come in a medium indigo wash.

Shop it; Sky High Rise Mom Jeans With Washwell, $42 (was $70), gap.com

How cool is this pattern? (Photo: Gap)

Summer celebrations call for bright colors and funky prints. This shirt is made of a smooth linen-cotton weave and available in five fun prints

Shop it; Resort Print Shirt, $30 (was $50), gap.com

Crewneck, slim sleeves—very French. (Photo: Gap)

There's nothing worse than grabbing a white t-shirt only to find it's faded or has pit stains. Stock up on these classic crewneck tees in four neutral colors.

Shop it; Modern Crewneck T-Shirt, $15 (was $25), gap.com

You know he needs new swim trunks. Be a hero and get him this pair. (Photo: Gap)

Say goodbye to the trend of swim trunks that drag below your knees, more men are embracing shorter swim shorts like these 6" trunks available in seven stylish colors and prints.

Shop it; 6" Swim Trunks, $30 (was $50), gap.com

A jumpsuit that's perfect for hot summer nights out. (Photo: Gap)

We love a jumpsuit for summer, and could wear this strappy, wide leg number on repeat. Dress it down with sneakers and and a denim jacket or dress it up with heels and a floppy hat.

Shop it; Cami Wide-Leg Jumpsuit in Modal, $48 (was $80), gap.com

An everyday classic. (Photo: Gap)

What's a better wardrobe staple than a chambray shirt? Pair with white jeans or shorts for a classic summer ensemble or tuck it into a midi skirt with a statement necklace.

Shop it; Roll Cuff Denim Shirt, $30 (was $50), gap.com

An elevated look for casual summer parties. (Photo: Gap)

A polo is the perfect summer shirt because it's breathable and can be dressed up or down for an afternoon of golfing or late night dinner. This one is made with 100% cotton in eleven colors.

Shop it; Organic Cotton Polo Shirt, $21 (was $35), gap.com

Wear it from work to weekend. (Photo: Gap)

A shirtdress is a summer must-have, keep cool on your way to work while still looking professional. This style has a curved hem with side vents for a comfortable and flattering fit, and a tie-belt that cinches at the waist in three neutral colors,

Shop it; Gauze Midi Shirtdress, $54 (was $90), gap.com

The sweatpants younger, cuter cousin. (Photo: Gap)

Joggers are comfortable enough for workouts, errands and lounging —but this canvas style takes the comfort of a jogger and makes it suitable for dressier occasions, in six colors.

Shop it; Slim Canvas Joggers with Gapflex, $30 (was $50), gap.com

White wide leg jeans for summer

We could wear these all summer! (Photo: Gap)

We all know summer is the time to break out our white jeans, but you might get tired of the skinny silhouette sooner than later. These high-waisted, wide leg, ecru white jeans bring the best of both worlds with a low-stretch, vintage feel.

Shop it; Sky High Wide-Leg Jeans With Washwell, $48 (was $80), gap.com

Can't go wrong with an extra pair of undies. (Photo: Gap)

It's never a bad time to stock up on fresh underwear, and it doesn't get better than this 3-pack of briefs in neutral colors.

Shop it; 5" Boxer Briefs (3-Pack), $21 (was $35), gap.com

Everyone needs a good bodysuit. (Photo: Gap)

This seamless knit bodysuit with camisole straps is perfect for layering in four neutral colors. Wear it with shorts or jeans for an easy look or tuck it into a skirt or under a sheet top for sexy summer look.

Shop it; Basic Seamless Bodysuit, $24 (was $40), gap.com

A wardrobe staple. (Photo: Gap)

A denim jacket is a wardrobe staple, and if you already have one, chances are it's seen better days.

Shop it; Icon Denim Jacket With Washwell, $48 (was $80), gap.com

