Gap’s Discounted Clothing Just Got Even Cheaper — Shop Shirts for $6 and Dresses for $13

Gap’s sitewide sale just got a whole lot bigger.

The retailer, known for its comfy everyday basics like jeans, t-shirts, dresses, and even face masks, lowered its already-affordable prices in a huge sale this weekend. Right now, shoppers can score everything at Gap on sale for up to 60 percent off, and those who don’t have Gap Cash (reward points that shoppers receive from previous purchases) can use code YOURS to save an extra 30 percent. We did a little math, and the offers combined bring the total discount to a whopping 72 percent off select items.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Old Navy

Buy It! Gap Pleated Wrap Cami Dress in True Black, $41.30 with code YOURS (orig. $69.95); gap.com

While the extra 30-percent-off sale excludes certain products like face masks, shoppers can still score thousands of summer-perfect items for less. For example, this breathable tie-strap dress with a 4.4-star rating is as little as $41 this weekend, and the same goes for these classic blue skinny jeans that reviewers can’t stop buying.

As for other categories, prices start at just $6 for t-shirts and $10 for shorts after applying code YOURS at checkout. Even swimsuits, which shoppers have been increasingly searching for as the weather grows warmer, are on sale for as little as $13. And if you’re still looking for comfy loungewear to wear while staying indoors, you can score Gap’s soft joggers for just $13, too.

Shop Gap’s Sale

Old Navy

RELATED: Old Navy Just Added Dozens of New Cloth Face Masks for Adults and Children — and You Can Get 5 for Only $13

Gap’s sitewide sale ends on Monday, June 8 at 11:59 p.m. PT, so those hoping to stock up on closet staples better hurry. New arrivals and top-rated items like this multi-striped shirt dress are already selling out, so we expect that items will be flying off shelves this weekend. Shop now with code YOURS at Gap, and watch the prices drop in your shopping cart.

Story continues

Old Navy

Buy It! Gap High Neck Bikini Top, $21 with code YOURS (orig. $39.95); gap.com

Old Navy

Buy It! Gap Vintage Wash V-Neck T-Shirt, $9.80 with code YOURS (orig. $19.95); gap.com

Old Navy

Buy It! Gap Ruffle Apron Midi Dress, $47.60 with code YOURS (orig. $79.95); gap.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.