Gantt upsets incumbent James Bush III in state House District 109

Mary Ellen Klas
·6 min read

The results were mixed Tuesday in two of the most closely watched state House races in Miami-Dade County, as incumbent Democratic state Rep. Dotie Joseph soundly defeated for the third time rival Roy Hardemon while newcomer Ashley Gantt narrowly beat incumbent state Rep. James Bush, Democrat from Opa-locka.

Gantt, a 37-year-old attorney and former Miami-Dade teacher, exploited Bush’s decisions to vote with Republicans on several controversial bills, even appearing with Gov. Ron DeSantis at press conferences to support a 15-week abortion ban and the Parental Rights in Education law, which was dubbed the “don’t say gay” bill by its critics.

Bush, 67, a retired teacher, was serving his third stint in the Florida House, having previously been elected in the ‘90s and 2000s. He came under fire from Democratic leaders, including Miami Sen. Jason Pizzo for not “leveraging his relationship” with DeSantis to help his community.

Bush shot back, saying the criticism reminded him of “Jim Crow-ism” and he mounted support from members of local Black churches, community activists and former Broward County Commissioner Barbara Sharief.

But Gantt had about a 450-vote margin of victory over Bush with all precincts reporting.

Bush’s defeat was one of the few surprises of the evening as dozens of hard-fought primaries came to a close in South Florida. Here’s a rundown of the top races:

House District 108: Incumbent Joseph wins

Joseph not only deflated Hardemon’s hopes of retaking House District 108, which he won in 2016 and which Joseph snatched from him in 2018, the other Democrat in the race, Michael Etienne, a former North Miami city clerk, also performed better than Hardemon. Joseph, 42-year-old attorney, earned 53% of the vote while Etienne captured 26% and Hardemon, who first mounted a rematch against Joseph in 2020, earned only 20%.

Joseph has no general election challenge and will return to Tallahassee to represent the district, which stretches from Wynwood to Biscayne Gardens.

Rep. Dotie Joseph, D-North Miami, leads fellow Democrat protesters in prayer as debate stops on Senate Bill 2-C: Establishing the Congressional Districts of the State in the House of Representatives Thursday, April 21, 2022 at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla.
Rep. Dotie Joseph, D-North Miami, leads fellow Democrat protesters in prayer as debate stops on Senate Bill 2-C: Establishing the Congressional Districts of the State in the House of Representatives Thursday, April 21, 2022 at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla.

House District 101: Cassel wins in Broward

Hillary Cassel, a 41-year-old lawyer from Dania Beach, edged out Todd Delmay and Clay Miller in the Democratic primary to replace retiring state Rep. Evan Jenne.

Cassel won about 40% of the vote to Delmay’s 34% and Miller’s 25%. She next will face Republican Guy Silla in November to represent in the district that includes parts of Hollywood, Dania Beach, Hallandale Beach and Davie.

House District 97: Dunkley wins in Broward

In the winner-take-all race among three newcomers, Lisa Dunkley defeated Kelly Nathaniel-Leroy Scurry and Saima Farooqui in the Democratic-dominated district that covers parts of Lauderhill, Lauderdale Lakes, Plantation and North Lauderdale.

Dunkley, 49, an Army veteran, captured 62% of the vote to Scurry’s 23% while Farooqui received 15%. The open primary allows Dunkley to head to Tallahassee with no general election challenge.

House District 98: Hawkins-Williams wins in Broward

Incumbent Democratic Rep. Patricia Hawkins-Williams defeated challenger Carmen Jones in the Central Broward District that stretches from Rock Island to the Palm Beach County line. Jones, 66, a community activist and commissioner of the Housing Authority of Pompano Beach received about 74% of the vote to Hawkins-Williams’ 26%.

The director and part owner of A Hero Child Placement Agency, a foster care agency, Hawkins-Williams, 56, will be returning to Tallahassee for a fourth and final term and faces no general election opposition.

House District 99: Campbell wins in Broward

Rep. Daryl Campbell will return to Tallahassee in November after defeating Elijah Manley with 71% of the vote in the district, which encompasses parts of Wilton Manors, Plantation, Lauderhill and Fort Lauderdale.

Campbell, 36, first won a special election in January to represent Florida House District 94, but his district was reconfigured during redistricting. A mental health specialist, Campbell defeated Manley, 23, a community organizer.

House District 105: Woodson wins in Broward

Incumbent Rep. Marie Woodson easily defeated challenger Imran Uddin Siddiqui, a 44-year-old doctor who lives in Miramar, in the Democratic-dominated district that encompasses parts of Miramar, Pembroke Pines, West Park and Hollywood.

Woodson, 62, won 83% of the vote to Uddin Siddiqui’s 16%. She will face Republican Vincent Parlatore in November.

House District 106: Basabe vs. Leonard in November

In the competitive open seat to represent much of Miami-Dade County’s coastline, Republican Fabián Basabe will face off in November against Democrat Jordan W. Leonard.

Basabe, 44, a former New York socialite and reality-TV star, won 38% of the vote to defeat Lynn Su Sutjapojnuku, 50, a finance expert, who had 35% of the vote, and Douglas Ross, 62, a Navy veteran and small business owner, who received 27% of the vote. Lynn Su Sutjapojnukul.

Leonard, 45, the former mayor of Bay Harbor Islands, won the Democratic primary with 74% of the vote against Gustavo Ortega, 42, teaches children with special needs at Biscayne Beach Elementary.

House District 107: Benjamin vs. NPA candidate

Incumbent Rep. Christopher Benjamin, a 49-year-old attorney from Miami Gardens, fended off a primary challenge from Democrat Wancito Francius, a 46-year-old small business owner who lives in North Miami.

Benjamin defeated Francius with 81% of the vote to Francius’ 19 % in the district that includes parts of North Miami, North Miami Beach, Miami Gardens and Ives Estate.

Benjamin will face Pierre M. Prime, a no-party-affiliated candidate, in November.

House District 113: Lopez vs. D’Amico in November

In the two-party match-ups to succeed Rep. Nick Duran in the district which covers a central portion of Miami-Dade County, including the cities of Coral Gables, Key Biscayne and Miami, the victors are Republican Vicki Lopez and Democrat Alessandro “A.J.” D’Amico.

Lopez, 64, a former Lee County commissioner, defeated Alberto Perosch, 59, a property manager and a member of the Venezuelan American Republican Alliance. She will face off against D’Amico, 28, a former legislative aide to both former state Sen. Rene Garcia and former Congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, both Republicans.

D’Amico defeated Andrés Althabe, 74, president of the Biscayne Neighborhoods Association.

House District 118: Fernandez-Barquin vs. Farias in November

Incumbent Rep. Juan Fernandez-Barquin easily defeated challengers Francisco Rodriguez and Daniel Sotelo in the Republican primary to represent the newly mapped House District 118, which covers parts of Miami-Dade County west of Florida’s Turnpike, including unincorporated Kendall, Perrine, Sunset and Westchester neighborhoods.

Fernandez-Barquin, a 39-year-old attorney, won 65% of the vote to Sotelo’s 27% and Rodriguez’s 8%. He now faces Democrat Johnny Gonzalo Farias to get elected to a third term.

House District 119: Porras vs. Gonzalez in November

Republican Juan Carlos Porras, a 25-year-old former legislative aide to several state House members, will face off in November against Democrat Rob Gonzalez in the race to succeed outgoing state Rep. Anthony Rodriguez. The newly-drawn district represents Southwest Miami-Dade east of Krome Avenue and stretches from Tamiami Trail to Monkey Jungle.

Porras was on his way to capturing 49% of the vote in the crowded GOP primary against Ashley Alvarez, Rob Gonzalez, Jose Soto and Ricky Tsay. Cueva, Gonzalez, a 35-year-old Guatemala-born attorney, defeated James A. Cueva, 45-year-old Kendall West attorney in the Democratic primary.

House District 120: Mooney vs. Gentle in November

Incumbent Republican Jim Mooney defeated challengers Rhonda Rebman Lopez and Robert Scott Allen to set up a general election challenge against Democrat Adam Gentle to represent the state’s southernmost House district, which includes the Florida Keys.

Gentle, a 41-year-old attorney, defeated Daniel “Dan” Horton-Diaz, 37, an attorney and former legislative aide to state Sen. Annette Taddeo.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Caroline Garcia, Borna Coric get 1st titles in Cincinnati

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Caroline Garcia generated momentum going into the U.S. Open in a week, capturing the Western & Southern Open women’s championship with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova on Sunday. And Borna Coric continued his headlong rush up the men’s rankings, completing an improbable run to the championship with a 7-6 (0), 6-2 win over No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first final at this tournament for both players. Coric, 25, is expected to be ranked 29th going into the U.S. Open. He opene

  • Islanders sign defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov

    EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Islanders have signed defencemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov to three-year contracts. The Islanders also announced Monday the signing of forward Kieffer Bellows to a one-year deal. All three were restricted free agents. Contract terms were not immediately available. Dobson led Islanders' defencemen in goals (13), assists (38) and points (51) last season during his third NHL campaign. The 22-year-old, who was a first-round pick in 2018, also led the tea

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Canada dominates in 6-0 win over Japan at Little League World Series

    SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jaxon Mayervich struck out 10 batters and recorded an RBI while Benjamin Dartnell hit three RBIs in a 6-0 Canada win over Japan in Little League World Series action. After a scoreless first five innings Friday, Canada turned it up a notch in the sixth and final inning. Mayervich drove in Canada's first run on a single and Ellis St. James followed that up with a sacrifice hit that made it 2-0. Three batters later, Dartnell hit a double to right field that drove three run

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • World juniors: Canada coasts into gold medal game with another dominant win

    Czechia showed glimpses but ran out of gas a day after upsetting the heavily favoured United States in the quarterfinals.

  • Frustrated Yankees drop third straight to visiting Jays

    NEW YORK (AP) — The offensively challenged New York Yankees made plenty of noise Saturday. Just not with their bats. Ace Gerrit Cole twice banged the dugout roof, shouting in frustration and getting booed after a rough inning. After a 15th loss in 19 games, 5-2 to Toronto, manager Aaron Boone pounded the podium with his right hand while talking about his team’s struggles. “We can ask all these questions in regards (to our slump) until we’re blue in the face,” Boone said. “We got to go out and do

  • Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo, Miami stand in way of much-needed win for Toronto

    A familiar face will stand in the way of Toronto FC and a much-needed win amid a tightly-contested Major League Soccer playoff race. Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo will lead eighth-seeded Inter Miami CF against visiting Toronto Saturday night in a matchup between two teams sitting just outside the Eastern Conference post-season picture. Pozuelo, who was traded to Miami July 7, will present challenges for his former teammates, despite their familiarity with his game. "Very good player, won the

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Stanley Cup parade to shut down parts of downtown Halifax

    Parts of downtown Halifax will be shut down Saturday for Nathan MacKinnon's Stanley Cup parade. Motorists in the area should expect traffic delays and are being asked to avoid the area as the celebration winds its ways through the city's downtown core. The parade will begin on Albermarle Street at noon. It will then turn right onto Duke Street, left onto Brunswick Street before turning right on Spring Garden Road and continuing onto South Park Street. From there, it will turn right onto Sackvill

  • Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1-million Queen's Plate

    TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard

  • Durant, Nets plan to move forward together instead of trade

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are staying together. A trade request that jolted the franchise and dominated NBA headlines has been removed. The Nets will return next season with their All-Star forward in uniform — and with their championship hopes intact. The Nets said Tuesday that the team's leadership met a day earlier with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles and “agreed to move forward with our partnership,” general manager Sean Marks said in a stateme

  • Fearing canceled hockey games, this Northern Ontario league will pay for new gear for refs

    The Northern Ontario Hockey Association (NOHA) is in dire need of referees. The league, whose teams have been a fixture in northern rinks since 1919, has lost about 200 on-ice officials over the past few years, which could force cancellations in the 2022-23 season. Jason Marchand, president of the association, said COVID-19 played a "significant" role in keeping refs off the ice recently, but negative interactions between officials and hockey coaches over the years has also been a factor. "Obvio

  • Canada defeats Finland in OT thriller for gold at world juniors in Edmonton

    Mason McTavish finished as the top scorer at the World Junior Hockey Championship. He was also named the tournament's most valuable player. But, most importantly, he also made The Save of the tournament. McTavish's desperation goal-line attempt to knock Topi Niemela's shot out of the air kept Saturday's championship final alive, setting the stage for Kent Johnson to score the overtime golden goal to give Canada a 3-2 win over Finland in Edmonton. "I got pretty lucky, the stick was in the right p

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • Lassiter scores decisive goal, Inter Miami beats Toronto 2-1

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Ariel Lassiter scored a crucial goal in Inter Miami’s 2-1 victory over Toronto on Saturday. Lassiter’s goal came in the 44th minute to put Miami (10-10-6) on top 2-1. Damion Onandi Lowe assisted the goal. Miami also got one goal from Jean Mota. Toronto’s (8-13-6) goal was scored by Lorenzo Insigne. Toronto outshot Miami 16-8. Both teams had four shots on goal. Drake Callender saved three of the four shots he faced for Miami. Alex Bono saved two of the four shots he f

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Queen's Plate win would be crowning achievement for trainer Kevin Attard

    TORONTO — Kevin Attard has been finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and has compiled a resume that includes such Grade 1 victories as the E.P Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales Stakes. But all of those accomplishments would pale in comparison to being in the winner's circle Sunday holding the Queen's Plate trophy. "It's kind of like when they talk about great hockey players who haven't won a Stanley Cup," Attard said. "To me, this is my Stanley Cup and for me