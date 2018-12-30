Gant's dunk in final seconds lifts Louisiana to 73-72 win

HAMMOND, La. (AP) -- JaKeenan Gant threw down a game-winning dunk with five seconds left and Louisiana Lafayette clipped Southeastern Louisiana 73-72 Saturday night, closing on a 10-2 run in a game that saw 21 lead changes.

The loss continued a string of teeth-gnashingly close losses for Southeastern Louisiana, marking the third straight game the Lions (4-9) have given up a lead in the waning seconds to lose by three points or less. The Lions fell 68-67 to Grambling and 63-60 to Bradley. Southeastern has lost five straight.

Malik Marquetti led the Rajin' Cajuns (9-4) with 19 points, Trajan Wesley scored 10 and Gant was among three players to score nine. Gant also blocked six shots and pulled down 12 rebounds. Louisiana has won seven of its last eight.

Marlain Veal led Southeastern with 19 points before leaving the game with 5:41 remaining after a technical foul. Veal had just put the Lions ahead 60-59 before four fouls were whistled at the 5:41 mark. Moses Greenwood added 18 points and 11 rebounds.

The Lions trailed 41-36 at intermission before a 9-0 run early in the second half put them ahead 45-41. Neither team led by more than seven.