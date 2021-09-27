Ganpath Part 1 Date Announcement: Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon’s Action Film To Hit the Theatres on December 23 Next Year

After dropping an intriguing poster and teaser of Tiger Shroff's upcoming film Ganpath, the makers have finally announced its release date. Also starring Kriti Sanon in a key roles, the film will hit the theatres on December 23, 2022.

Take A Look At The Announcement Video Below:

