Ganni Launched A Cosy — & Sustainable — Line Of Loungewear

On Wednesday, Danish cult brand Ganni launched its first-ever loungewear offering, just in time for autumn. The two-part collection, aptly titled Software, includes four silhouettes — a crewneck, a hoodie, sweatpants, and a T-shirt — in three colourways — white, heather grey, and black — which can be mixed and matched, as shown in the collection’s campaign. The campaign, which took place in various locations around Copenhagen at sundown, was shot by Sara Abraham, an Oslo-based photographer who most recently shot the Ganni x Levi’s rental denim campaign.

View photos

View photos

Every piece from the Software collection is environmentally and ethically responsible. The line is made of recycled yarn blended by EcoLife® — which is crafted out of half post-consumer recycled polyester, like, for example, PET plastic bottles — and half pre-consumer recycled cotton, which is sourced from unused manufacturing scraps. “We wanted to create something off-duty that felt fun and effortless, but above all responsible. We ended up with a soft and super responsible line,” said Ditte Refstrupp, Ganni’s creative director, in the press release.

The collection also puts the brand, which has, since husband-and-wife duo Nicolaj and Ditte Reffstrup took over at the helm in 2009, put an emphasis on sustainability, one step closer to fully mapping its supply chain. According to the press release, 75% of the collection’s supply chain is traceable, from the garment manufacturing (stitching, assembling, etc.) and the handling units (dyers, laundry, tannery, etc.) to the fabric and yarn mills. (The only step that Ganni is not yet able to trace in full is where the raw materials used to manufacture the line come from.) “We’re really proud to have reached 75% traceability in stages 1 to 3 of the supply chain across this collection,” said Ditte Refstrupp. “But our goal is to reach 100% traceability in the future. It’s been a real learning curve, with lots of challenges along the way, but we’re super proud to have worked with fabrics made of recycled materials,”

View photos