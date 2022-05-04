Ganni Just Dropped Summer Sandals With…Dr. Scholl’s?!

Sliders and clogs have been steadily taking over the footwear game in recent seasons, from luxury iterations like Balmain’s B-It sliders and Bottega Veneta’s rubber clogs to high street styles by the likes of UGG and ASOS.

As we inch closer towards summer (which is basically around the corner, right?), the search for light and walkable footwear feels ever more urgent.

So when we found out – exclusively to Refinery29 – that Ganni was pairing up with Dr. Scholl’s (yes, the orthopaedic brand) to launch a combination of sliders and clogs that are both stylish and comfy, you better believe our ears pricked up.

Coming together to reimagine the Pescura, Dr. Scholl’s 60-year-old wooden shoe, the two brands have launched a five-pair collection featuring the style in signature Ganni prints. From light pink floral blossoms to beachy checks and monogramed fabric, the entire drop’s giving wardrobe MVP energy.

“It’s the perfect summer shoe,” Ganni Creative Director Ditte Reffstrup tells Refinery29. “I feel like the shoes really channel that old Sex And The City, Carrie-on-a-doorstep vibe. So early 2000s chic,” she says.

Dr. Scholl’s CEO Tobias Klaiber calls it their vision of ‘haute comfort’. “We were very keen in sharing our brand’s heritage and its spirit with a new younger audience that has never been in touch with us before,” he said in a press release.

The campaign images, which are meant to depict a chic game of hide and seek, feature five Ganni Girls captured by London photographer Esther Cloe Theaker. In our case though, we’re definitely not hiding from these clogs…and 100% seeking a pair before they sell out.

The collaboration is available from both the Ganni and Dr. Scholl’s websites as well as select Ganni stores worldwide.

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.



