Ganni Celebrates Store Reopening With an Art Show

In honor of the reopening of its Prinsens Gate Flagship store, GANNI is teaming up with renowned photographer Jacqueline Landvik to host a photo exhibition with proceeds going to support LGBTQIA+ rights.

The in-store art show highlights #GANNIGIRLS and Landvik's peers, like model Ceval Omar, filmmaker and artist Emma Rosenzweig and her sister Sofie Landvik. All of the proceeds from sales of the prints will be donated to Salam Norge, an organization for and by queer and gender non-conforming Muslims and the Black Trans Travel Fund, a charity working to end transmisogynistic violence, which were selected by Jacqueline herself. Joining the work is a limited drop of GANNI T-shirts made in collaboration with the photographer -- 20 percent of profits will also be going to the charities.

"This exhibition project feels like a beautiful full circle moment to do with GANNI, as we have collaborated so closely and consistently for the past five years. What I love the most about the GANNI community is how playful and fun it all is, something fashion lacks. As well as how they are politically aware, which I appreciate in the context of this exhibition, where we get to give back to two charities very close to my heart, with proceeds going to both Salam Norge and Black Trans Travel Fund," Landvik shares in an exclusive press release.

The new storefront captures the Danish brand's trademark bright and cheerful aesthetic, taking inspiration from founders, husband-and-wife duo Ditte and Nicolaj Reffstrup. The careful curation of pieces features vintage furniture, retro trinkets and a gathering of art all created by female talents. Continuing GANNI's commitment to environmental responsibility, the flagship is home to a wealth of upcycled items from the recycled plastic waste podiums and the interior trays made from pressed old fabrics to Artek stools made from repurposed GANNI fabrics.

GANNI x Jacqueline Landvik's photo exhibition is open until April 14.