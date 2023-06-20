Gannett sues Google, accusing company of violating antitrust laws in digital ad practices

Google

Gannett, the parent company of USA TODAY and more than 200 news publications across the country, is suing Google over its digital advertising practices.

The federal lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on Tuesday, accuses Google of monoplozing advertising technology markets, “deceptive commercial practices” and violating U.S. antitrust and consumer-protection laws.

“Google controls 90% of the market for ‘publisher ad servers,’ which publishers use to offer ad space for sale,” Gannett said in a statement. “Google also controls over 60% of the market for ‘ad exchanges,’ which run auctions among advertisers bidding for ad space on publishers’ websites.”

Publishers rely on revenue from digital ads to fund operations. Gannett is the largest publisher in the U.S.

Gannett CEO: Here's why we are suing Google for deceptive business practices

“News publishers depend on digital ad revenue to provide timely, cutting-edge reporting and essential content communities rely on, yet Google’s practices have had negative implications that depress not only revenue, but also force the reduction and footprint of local news,” Gannett’s CEO Mike Reed said in a statement. “Without free and fair competition for digital ad space, publishers cannot invest in their newsrooms."

Gannett said that last year, “Google made upwards of $30 billion in revenue from the sale of ad space on publishers’ websites, which was six times the digital advertising revenue of all U.S. news publications, combined.”

Gannett isn’t the first to sue Google over its ad practices. Multiple state attorneys general filed a lawsuit against Google with similar allegations in 2020, and earlier this year, the Justice Department and additional states sued Google for “monopolizing digital advertising technologies,” as Reed notes in an Opinion piece in USA TODAY. The European Union’s competition authority is also seeking to break up Google’s ad-tech business, in a separate case filed last week.

