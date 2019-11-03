Ganna sets new individual pursuit world record

null

Filippo Ganna has set a new world record in the individual pursuit during qualifying at the Track World Cup in Minsk. The Italian clocked a time of 4:04.252 to beat the mark set by Ashton Lambie (USA) in September.

Lambie’s previous best of 4:05.423 was set at an altitude of more than 2,500m at the Pan-American Championships in Cochabamba, Bolivia. Ganna is the first rider to break the world record at sea level since Jack Bobridge clocked 4:10.534 in Sydney in 2011 to break Chris Boardman’s 16-year-old mark.

Ganna held the world’s best time at sea level since this year’s Track World Championships in Pruszków, where he set a mark of 4:07.456 in qualifying. The three-time world champion is the first Italian rider to hold the pursuit record since Andrea Colinelli, who was the first man to drop beneath 4:20 at the Atlanta Olympics in 1996.

Ganna averaged 58.956kph during his record-setting ride in the qualifying round in Minsk on Sunday morning, and he will now face John Archibald (Great Britain) in the final on Sunday afternoon. The Briton set a time of 4:09.843 in qualifying, more than 5.5 seconds down on Ganna’s record.

Lambie, the previous record holder, will compete for the bronze medal against Stefan Bissegger (Switzerland) after completing his qualifying effort in 4:11.966.

On Saturday, Ganna led Italy’s team pursuit quartet to third place in a competition won by France as they continue their bid to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The individual pursuit ceased to be an Olympic event after the Beijing 2008 Olympics.

Ganna enjoyed a solid road campaign in his first year at Team Ineos. The 23-year-old took bronze in the time trial at the World Championships in Yorkshire and claimed three victories against the watch in 2019, winning the Italian time trial title and stages at Tour La Provence and the BinckBank Tour.