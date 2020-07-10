Gangster Vikas Dubey shot dead in encounter as he tried to snatch weapon and flee, say cops

A day after his arrest in Ujjain, Uttar Pradesh gangster Vikas Dubey, wanted for the killing of 8 policemen in Kanpur, was gunned down in an encounter after he reportedly tried to flee when a car in the Special Task Force convoy taking him from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain to Uttar Pradesh's Shivli overturned in Kanpur.

The dreaded gangster, accused of masterminding a deadly ambush on a police party outside his Bikru village home, was arrested outside Mahakal temple in the pilgrimage city of Ujjain on Thursday after purchasing prasad and an entry ticket to the shrine, ending a six-day manhunt.

Kanpur: One of the vehicles of the convoy of Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) that was bringing back #VikasDubey from Madhya Pradesh to Kanpur overturns. Police at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/ui58XBbd82 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 10, 2020

As per ANI, the incident occurred after one of the vehicles of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force convoy bringing Dubey back from Madhya Pradesh overturned following an accident.

Cops said that the vehicle carrying gangster Vikas Dubey met with an accident. Taking advantage of the mishap, he tried to escape by snatching a weapon from an injured cop.

A combing operation was done and Vikas was asked to surrender, but he opened fire. Some cops were injured. In the retaliatory firing by the cops, who acted in self defence, Dubey was injured.

He was rushed to the hospital but the doctors declared him dead. ‘This was no encounter, all we did was in self defence,’ a cop said.

Police stated this before gangster Vikas Dubey was declared dead by the hospital authorities. https://t.co/0F7eLznsEL — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 10, 2020

The doctors declared Dubey dead at the hospital.

Police are at the spot and more details are awaited, as per ANI.

#WATCH 4 policemen were injured in the accident today. Vikas Dubey has been killed in police encounter: Kanpur IG Mohit Agarwal pic.twitter.com/JM7ei1XY41 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 10, 2020

Dubey, wanted in connection with the Kanpur ambush in which eight policemen were killed, was arrested on Thursday after a week-long hunt.

Vikas Dubey was the prime accused in 60 criminal cases, including murders.

Eight policemen, including a deputy superintendent of police, were ambushed in Bikru village in the Chaubeypur area of Kanpur, where they had gone to arrest Dubey and fell to bullets fired from rooftops last Friday.

His closest aide, Aman Dubey, was killed BY Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) yesterday. Aman, who was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000, was killed in an encounter in Maudaha village in Hamirpur district.

He was the third member of Dubey's gang to be killed in an encounter with the police.

Opposition alleges nexus between Dubey and politicians

Meanwhile, the Congress and others have cast doubts on the manner in which the gangster was killed and claimed that this was a ‘fake encounter’ to ensure that the ‘truth does not come out’.

Congress’s new Rajya Sabha Digvijaya Singh said that he had always feared this would happen, asVikas Dubey was linked to many cops and politicians.

मैं शिवराज जी से विकास दुबे की गिरफ़्तारी या सरेंडर की न्यायिक जॉंच की मॉंग करता हूँ। इस कुख्यात गेंगस्टर के किस किस नेता व पुलिसकर्मियों से सम्पर्क हैं जॉंच होना चाहिए। विकास दुबे को न्यायिक हिरासत में रखते हुए इसकी पुख़्ता सुरक्षा का ध्यान रखना चाहिए ताकि सारे राज़ सामने आ सकें — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) July 9, 2020

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav has alleged that by killing Dubey, the cops have actually saved the UP government.

दरअसल ये कार नहीं पलटी है, राज़ खुलने से सरकार पलटने से बचाई गयी है. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) July 10, 2020

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, reacting to Vikas Dubey's death, said: ‘The criminal is dead, but what about those who aided the criminal?’

अपराधी का अंत हो गया, अपराध और उसको सरंक्षण देने वाले लोगों का क्या? — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 10, 2020

Oh so predictable! The biggest mob in India is the @Uppolice headed by a “Don” Now everything is settled. All inconvenient truths buried for good. @IPS_Association https://t.co/oTV7tbD2En — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) July 10, 2020

The Shiv Sena too reacted in a cryptic manner, hinting that with the killing of Dubey, no secrets will tumble out.

J&K leader Omar Abdullah, reacting to the death of Gangster Vikas Dubey, said: ‘Dead men tell no tales’, hinting at the allegations of a nexus between Dubey and powerful politicians/police officials.

Dead men tell no tales #VikasDubey — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) July 10, 2020

Carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh for information leading to his arrest, the gangster had been on the run since last Friday night when a police party, which had gone to arrest him from his house in Bikru village in the Chaubeypur area of Kanpur, was ambushed.

The group was caught in a hail of gunfire from rooftops, which left eight policemen, including a deputy superintendent, dead.

Police say he has been a prime accused in some 60 criminal cases in his lifetime, including murders. He was accused of killing a BJP MLA in a police station 20 years ago but was acquitted for lack of evidence.

With inputs from PTI, News18, ANI.