'Gangsta's Paradise' Rapper Coolio Dead At 59

Rapper Coolio was reportedly found dead in the bathroom of a friend's home. He was 59. (Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo via Getty Images)

Rapper Coolio was reportedly found dead in the bathroom of a friend's home. He was 59. (Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo via Getty Images)

Rapper Coolio died on Wednesday in Los Angeles, according to reports. He was 59.

The Grammy winner was found dead while he was in the bathroom at a friend’s house, TMZ reported.

According to the outlet, the rapper, whose legal name is Artis Leon Ivey Jr., was visiting a friend late Wednesday afternoon and went to the bathroom. After staying inside for an extended period, the friend went inside and found him on the floor.

Coolio’s manager, Jarez Posey, confirmed the rapper’s death to Rolling Stone but did not provide further details.

The friend reportedly called EMTs, who arrived and pronounced the musician dead on the scene from what they suspected was a cardiac arrest. An official cause of death has not been stated.

Coolio, a Los Angeles area native, is best known for his 1995 Grammy-winning hit “Gangsta’s Paradise,” which topped the U.S. charts that year and remains one of the best-selling singles of all time.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.