Gangsta Boo, pioneering female rapper and member of Three 6 Mafia, dies at 43

Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, better known as the rapper Gangsta Boo, has died. She was 43.

The Memphis native, once a member of the group Three 6 Mafia, was found dead Sunday morning, though no cause of death has been determined, according to Fox 13 Memphis.

Born Aug. 7, 1979, Mitchell started rapping at age 14 and was featured on Three 6 Mafia's debut album Mystic Stylez in 1993. She was the second female member to join the group, after rapper K-9.

Mitchell released her first solo album, 1998's Enquiring Minds, at age 19, but continued to work with Three 6 Mafia until 2001, when she left the group due to disputes over money, interpersonal dynamics, and her desire to pursue a solo career.

In all, she made six albums with Three 6 Mafia. The group would famously go on to win an Oscar for Best Original Song for "It's Hard Out Here for a Pimp" from the 2005 film Hustle & Flow.

The same year she left Three 6 Mafia, Mitchell released her second album, Both Worlds *69, followed by what would be her last studio album, 2003's Enquiring Minds II: The Soap Opera. Even without a major studio backing her, Mitchell steadily released mixtapes and made guest appearances on other artists' tracks, including Run the Jewels, Junglepussy, and Blood Orange.

Her last notable guest spot was on Run the Jewels fourth album, 20202's Run the Jewels 4, on the track, "Walking in the Snow."

Rapper Ty Dolla $ign was among those remembering Mitchell on social media, tweeting, "Long live my home girl Gangsta Boo. Queen of the M!"

Long live my home girl Gangsta Boo 🖤🤞🏾 Queen of the M 👑 ! — TyDolla$ign (@tydollasign) January 1, 2023

