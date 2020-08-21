Gangs of Wasseypur Star Nawazuddin Siddiqui Shares His Thoughts On Nepotism, Says ‘Bollywood Formula Films Do Not Require Talented Actors’

The debate on nepotism started all over again after the demise of talented actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The blame game of how star kids are given opportunity even if their film turns out to be a flop versus how outsiders are struggling to get good roles, the discussion has become rife again. Many even dragged some of the biggest names in the industry and pointed out how they are partial towards outsiders. In an interview, Gangs of Wasseypur star Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared his thoughts on nepotism and also revealed how ‘Bollywood formula films do not require talented actors’. Chunky Panday Shares His Thoughts On Nepotism, Reveals That He Has Not Forced His Daughter Ananya Panday To Get Into Films.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most talented actors of Hindi Cinema. His brilliant acting skills, the perfection that he gets into every character that he portrays on the big screen is impeccable. Through the films Black Friday, Gangs of Wasseypur and Raman Raghav 2.0, he even gained international recognition. While speaking to Film Companion, Nawazuddin expressed his views on the ongoing debate, nepotism. He was quoted as saying, “There are thousands of filmmakers who work outside the formula. If you dream of one day becoming a hero or a heroine, in films with five dance numbers, then that is what you deserve. There’s a long queue of actors wanting to do those films.” Kareena Kapoor Khan Addresses the Ongoing Nepotism Debate, Says 'Same People Pointing Fingers Are Making Nepotistic Stars’.

The 46-year-old actor further stated, “I am sorry to say, these Bollywood formula films do not require talented actors. There are thousands of filmmakers who work outside the formula. You should also know where your talent will be used.” In the past, Nawazuddin had shared how he used to struggle to survive due to lack of work and how that affected his health.

