Gangs of London boss responds to talk about the show's violence

Gangs of London creator and showrunner Gareth Evans has defended the violence on the Sky Atlantic show, suggesting viewers can always change the channel if they don't like it.

The series – which tells the story of a power struggle between international gangs in the English capital – has previously been described as the most violent show on TV, with a death count of over 100 in its first series.

Speaking at the Edinburgh Television Festival (via PA Media), Gareth addressed those who can't handle the gore.

"It's individual tastes, we all have a moral barometer," he began. "I think if it's not for them, it's not for them, but there are lots of buttons on the remote control and you can always change channel.



"If you're not into it, you're not into it, and that has always been my approach," he continued.

"If I tried to make something that would appeal to everyone, it would appeal to no-one. I can't hedge my bets to make sure it doesn't bump for someone."

Meanwhile, Sope Dirisu, who plays Elliot Finch in the series, insisted that the violence is not gratuitous and actually serves the narrative.

"Nothing is gratuitous, and anything that you think is the worst thing you've ever seen, you either don't see or you don't see for very long, so, whilst it is violent, undoubtedly, it's also tasteful and it all progresses the narrative," Sope said.

"I understand that for some people it might not ring with them but I think if they are going to dismiss the series because they think it's too violent, or they have heard it's too violent, then they are doing themselves a disservice because the series offers so much more."

Sope added: "Yes, the violence is integral and intertwined in the fabric of the production, but it is not all it's about, and so they would be missing out on a lot more if they decided it was too violent because someone told them that it was."

