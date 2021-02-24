Gangrape accused flees from police custody in a shocking turn of events
Kaushambi: One of the accused persons arrested in connection with the alleged gangrape of a minor girl in a village, escaped from police custody in Allahabad.
Superintendent of Police Abhinandan said that Gulshan, an accused person along with another person was arrested on February 20 following an encounter. Gulshan got a leg injury in the encounter, after which he was admitted to SRN Hospital in Allahabad. On Tuesday morning, he gave a slip to two cops posted there.
Yogi Adityanath: UP govt committed to ensuring safety and dignity of women
Rape victim, family get security after Priyanka dials Gehlot
The SP said that a case has been registered against both the constables, and the matter is being probed.
A number of teams have been formed to arrest him.
Three men allegedly gangraped a minor girl in a village on Saturday, police said.
The accused have been identified as Raju, Gulshan, and Satyam.
Police said Raju had called her for an outing on Friday and took her to a secluded spot. Three others — Gulshan, Satyam, and an unidentified person — arrived there.
Gulshan and Satyam also raped the girl along with Raju. They also thrashed the girl and fled after issuing threats to her, police said.
