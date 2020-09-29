Gang of ‘Trump raccoons' attack journalists working at White House

A gang of mischievous raccoons caused chaos when they 'attacked' members of the media at the White House. (iStock)

A gang of mischievous raccoons caused chaos when they “attacked” members of the media at the White House.

Four of the furry pests went after journalists with one photographer and a reporter having their clothes grabbed as they worked on the North Lawn.

"Strong Pawnee vibes at White House this morning as a raccoon attacked multiple news crews on North Lawn. allegedly grabbed pant leg of a photographer & then a corespondent before being fended off," tweeted Paula Reid of CBS News.

Strong Pawnee vibes at White House this morning as a raccoon attacked multiple news crews on North Lawn. 🦝 allegedly grabbed pant leg of a photographer & then a corespondent before being fended off. (WH 🦝🦝 🦝 pictured here in more peaceful times.) pic.twitter.com/o5VbTUHxBR — Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) September 28, 2020

Pawnee is the fictional Indiana town from NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation, which is overrun by raccoons in the show.

The incident quickly went viral on social media with some Twitter users suggesting they had been sent by Donald Trump to exact revenge for coverage of his tax controversy.

Ms Reid said the White House had reached out to the US General Services Administration, which manages federal properties.

We need a distraction!



We've used up all of our distractions.



[low, ominous] Release the raccoons. https://t.co/Mwdf3tJVeq







— Schooley (@Rschooley) September 28, 2020

White House staff and the National Park Service usually manage to control the raccoons on the property, where they have a long history, according to the White House Historical Association.

The raccoons are mad they pay more in taxes than Trump https://t.co/qJediV0lQA — George Conway (@gtconway3d) September 28, 2020

The most famous ever White House raccoon was Rebecca, who was kept as a pet by Calvin Coolidge and his family after they were given her by a supporter from Mississippi in 1926.

The supporter suggested that Rebecca be served for Thanksgiving dinner but the Coolidge family “fell in love with her and adopted Rebecca as a pet”, according to the WHHA.

Rebecca was reportedly kept on a short leash and joined the family for events and even formal White House occasions.